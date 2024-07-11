Forget wake words! Galaxy Buds 3 Pro get supercharged Voice Control feature

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A Reddit post revealed that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro would include a Voice Control feature.

This will let you control the earbuds with simple commands like “Volume up” or “Volume down” without having to use wake words like “Hi Bixby.”

There’s no indication whether the Galaxy Buds 3 will also include this feature.

It’s been two years since Samsung launched the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. Given this, the Galaxy Buds 3 series, which the company unveiled during the Galaxy Unpacked event, was expected to offer a pretty substantial upgrade over its predecessor.

So it’s not all that surprising that the latest generation of Galaxy Buds — Buds 3 and Buds 3 Pro — feature a new form factor (although not many of us expected them to look so much like Apple’s AirPods), better call clarity, IP57 water and dust resistance, super wideband (SWB) call functionality, and enhanced sound optimization based on surroundings.

While there’s a lot to be excited about if you’re looking to purchase this new generation of earbuds, it seems like there’s one really interesting feature that Samsung failed to mention during the event. No doubt due to all the buzz surrounding its AI tech and the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6.

According to Reddit user Stephancevallos905, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro includes a Voice Control feature. Unlike other Galaxy tech that requires you to use a “Hi Bixby” command to wake the device and have it respond to your voice commands, the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro responds directly to simple voice commands like “Volume up” or “Volume down.” It also lets you control the audio settings and your hearing experience without having to use wake words.

This feature undoubtedly enhances ease of use and ensures you can interact with your device more naturally. That said, the Reddit post doesn’t say whether the Galaxy Buds 3 also includes Voice Control. For now, though, it appears that the Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has set a new benchmark in terms of convenience and user-friendliness.

