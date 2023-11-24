This Black Friday deal makes the Galaxy A54 an absolute steal

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Samsung’s Galaxy A54 just received the stable version of One UI 6 — Samsung’s version of Android 14. But that’s not the only thing the A54 received recently; it also received an excellent price cut just for Black Friday. In fact, the handset is at an even lower price than it was during Prime Day. Get the Samsung Galaxy A54 5G for $324 ($125 off)

When it comes to mid-range phones, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one better than the Samsung Galaxy A54. This phone hits the sweet spot between Samsung’s flagship Galaxy devices and its budget-tier line with a premium design, flexible camera setup, and one of the best software promises you can get for an Android phone.

In our Galaxy A54 review, we gave the phone four out of five stars for its color-rich display, impressive main camera, strong battery life, and overall daily performance. Normally priced at $449, this handset offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, a decent processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.

With a price drop of $125, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is an absolute steal at the moment. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to snatch this handset up quickly before it’s too late.

The Samsung Galaxy A54 5G packs a Galaxy S23-like experience into an affordable shell The Galaxy A54 5G bridges the gap between Samsung's mid-range phones to its flagships. It rocks a premium design with a flexible camera setup and one of the best software commitments in the Android game, all while hanging onto its affordable $449 price tag for yet another generation.

