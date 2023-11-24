Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
This Black Friday deal makes the Galaxy A54 an absolute steal
Samsung’s Galaxy A54 just received the stable version of One UI 6 — Samsung’s version of Android 14. But that’s not the only thing the A54 received recently; it also received an excellent price cut just for Black Friday. In fact, the handset is at an even lower price than it was during Prime Day.
When it comes to mid-range phones, you’ll be hard-pressed to find one better than the Samsung Galaxy A54. This phone hits the sweet spot between Samsung’s flagship Galaxy devices and its budget-tier line with a premium design, flexible camera setup, and one of the best software promises you can get for an Android phone.
In our Galaxy A54 review, we gave the phone four out of five stars for its color-rich display, impressive main camera, strong battery life, and overall daily performance. Normally priced at $449, this handset offers 6GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage, a decent processor, a 5,000mAh battery with 25W wired charging, and support for Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3.
With a price drop of $125, the Samsung Galaxy A54 is an absolute steal at the moment. It’s unclear how long this deal will last, so you’ll want to snatch this handset up quickly before it’s too late.