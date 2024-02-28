Galaxy A35 leak details specs and expected price for budget Samsung phone

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A35 is expected to borrow the Exynos 1380 chip from last year’s A54 and come in two RAM/storage options.

The phone is rumored to receive a design refresh with a flat-edge aesthetic, a punch-hole display, and four color options.

The Galaxy A35 could feature a new 50MP main sensor and launch in mid-March starting at €379 (around $400).

Samsung is gearing up for a busy March with two new A-series smartphones expected to launch soon. Following closely behind the Galaxy A55, recent leaks have now revealed a plethora of information about the Galaxy A35, giving us a comprehensive picture of what to expect from this upcoming device.

Galaxy A35: Everything we know The fresh leaks from Android Headlines corroborate a few key specifications that were previously spotted on a Google Play Console listing as well. First and foremost, the Galaxy A35 is expected to borrow the Exynos 1380 chip from last year’s A54.

Users will likely have a choice between two memory configurations: 6GB of RAM with 128GB of storage or 8GB of RAM with 256GB of storage. Both options are expected to offer expandable storage via microSD card, and the phone is rumored to sport an IP67 rating, making it water and dust-resistant.

The design of the Galaxy A35 seems to be getting a minor refresh, adopting the flatter aesthetic that has become a signature of Samsung’s 2024 offerings. While the material used for the back panel remains unclear, the phone is expected to be 161.7 x 78 x 8.2mm in size and weigh 209 grams. Color options are rumored to include Awesome Ice Blue, Awesome Lemon, Awesome Lilac, and Awesome Navy.

The display appears to be another area of change, with leaks suggesting a shift from the waterdrop notch of the Galaxy A34 to a modern punch-hole cutout for the front-facing camera. Meanwhile, the A35 is expected to feature a 6.6-inch Super AMOLED display with a Full HD+ (2,380 x 1,080) resolution. The phone is rumored to come with a 5,000mAh battery and support 25W wired charging.

Moving on to the cameras, the primary rear camera is expected to be a new 50MP sensor with f/1.8 aperture. That main camera is followed up by an 8MP ultrawide sensor and a 5MP macro sensor, which seem to have been carried over from the Galaxy A34. The front-facing camera is rumored to be a 13MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture.

Pricing and availability While not officially confirmed, the Galaxy A35 will likely launch with Android 14 overlaid with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 interface. The Galaxy A35 is expected to launch alongside its sibling, the Galaxy A55.

According to the leak, European customers can expect a starting price of €379 (around $400) for the 6GB RAM model, with the 8GB RAM variant costing €449 (around $480). A US release could follow soon after, but specific pricing and availability details for the US market are yet to be revealed.

