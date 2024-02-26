Samsung Galaxy A55 leak may have revealed full specs, price, and launch

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

TL;DR The Galaxy A55 might adopt a flatter design and switch to a more premium build.

The phone is expected to pack a faster processor but similar cameras as the A54.

The leak claims the Galaxy A55 will sell for €449 (around $470 USD) and could make its debut in mid-March.

Last year’s Galaxy A54 continues to hold its ground as one of Samsung’s best offerings, delivering exceptional value for users worldwide. However, the launch of its successor, the Galaxy A55, is inching closer every day. Thanks to a recent leak by Winfuture, we now have a clearer picture of what the Galaxy A55 could bring to the table and how it will differ from its predecessor. Let’s dive into the details and see if the Galaxy A55 is a worthy upgrade.

Design and display Previously, leaked renders had suggested that the Galaxy A55 might embrace a flatter design language, mirroring the recent shift seen in the flagship Galaxy S24 series. Today’s leak appears to support that assumption, while also revealing something a little more surprising about the build. While retaining the signature vertically aligned triple-camera setup on the back, the A55 might undergo a significant material upgrade.

The frame of the phone, which was made of plastic on the Galaxy A54, could be upgraded to aluminum on the Galaxy A55. This would also explain the increased weight of the phone, as it goes from 202 grams on the Galaxy A54 to 213 grams on the Galaxy A55.

The metal frame, combined with the glass back, will complete the Galaxy A-series’ shift to premium build quality. The dimensions of the phone are also slightly increased, as the Galaxy A55 measures 161.1 x 77.4 x 8.2mm, compared to the Galaxy A54’s 158.2 x 76.7 x 8.2 mm.

Display-wise, the A55 is expected to boast a slightly larger 6.6-inch Super AMOLED panel with a smooth 120Hz refresh rate, continuing the series’ tradition. Additionally, the leak suggests the Galaxy A55 will inherit the IP67 rating, in-display fingerprint scanner, and stereo speakers from its predecessors.

Performance and software Under the hood, the A55 it appears the phone will have a Samsung Exynos 1480 processor, with four high-performance cores clocked at 2.75 GHz, and four power-efficient cores clocked at 2.0 GHz. This is a noticeable improvement over the Galaxy A54’s Exynos 1380, which had a maximum clock speed of 2.4 GHz. However, we will have to wait for some benchmarks and real-world tests to see how much of a difference this makes in terms of speed and multitasking.

The base variant for the Galaxy A55 is expected to offer 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, while a higher-end option might come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. Powering the device is a familiar 5000mAh battery, which should offer great endurance similar to the A54. The leak suggests the A55 will retain the 25W fast charging capabilities of its predecessor.

Software-wise, the Galaxy A55 is expected to run the latest Android 14 with Samsung’s One UI 6.1 on top. Samsung’s flagship S-series made waves this year by debuting a ton of AI features baked into the software, but which of those specific AI functionalities might trickle down to this mid-ranger remains unconfirmed.

Cameras

On the imaging front, the A55’s camera system appears essentially unchanged from its predecessor based on the leaks. The primary sensor remains a 50-megapixel unit with an f/1.8 aperture and optical image stabilization. It is accompanied by a 12MP ultrawide sensor with an f/2.2 aperture and a 5-megapixel macro camera with an f/2.4 aperture.

The front-facing camera also seems to be unchanged, retaining the 32-megapixel sensor found on the A54. While the leaked specifications don’t suggest any significant upgrades to the camera system, Samsung may have implemented some behind-the-scenes improvements to the software processing or sensor technology.

One long-awaited feature missing from the Galaxy A series is wireless charging. While the A54’s switch to a glass back seemed to pave the way for its inclusion, the leak regarding the A55 doesn’t specifically mention this, so we’ll have to wait and see.

Pricing and availability As per the leak, the Galaxy A55 is expected to go on sale at a price of €449 (approximately $470). While the official US pricing hasn’t been confirmed, the Galaxy A55 is expected to be priced similarly to its predecessor, which launched at $449.

However, considering the recent trend of increasing prices in Europe and the UK, the US price could see a slight bump. Nonetheless, we can anticipate a base model starting below $500, making it an attractive option for budget-minded users.

As for availability, the leak suggests a mid-March 2024 launch in Germany, potentially alongside its more affordable sibling, the Galaxy A35, and both phones could reach the US market as early as March itself. Color options are rumored to include Navy, Ice blue, White, and Purple. We can expect Samsung to make an official announcement about the launch event soon.

