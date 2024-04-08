Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Are you a fan of the funk lifestyle and aesthetic? This look can be unconventional, but it is definitely very exciting, colorful, and unique. Looking at funky images can often bring a spark of joy, so we have put together a collection of funky wallpapers for your phone.

Download these funky wallpapers for your phone Don’t get too excited just yet! We have to go over the fundamentals of these wallpaper posts. See the images below? Don’t just download them. These image previews are for demonstration purposes only, as they have been compressed and optimized for improved website performance. This means they won’t look as good. Your best bet is to click on the button right below the previews to download the full-resolution funky wallpaper files.

How to set these funky wallpapers on your phone What makes wallpapers so convenient is that they are simply images. This means you can use them on any device that allows you to change the background. If you’re not sure how to do this, we have put together some instructions for setting these funky wallpapers on Android and iOS, the most popular mobile platforms around.

As mentioned above, the first step is to get the full-resolution funky wallpapers from the link below the previews. It will be more convenient if you simply download them using the device you want to set them on. You can also download them using any other device and simply transfer the funky wallpapers using a USB cable, Bluetooth, a cloud storage service like Google Drive, or even by sending it to yourself via email. Just keep in mind that some services compress images, such as Messenger.

Once you have your funky wallpapers on your phone, follow the steps below to set them as the background.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Open the Settings app. Select Wallpaper & style. Tap on More wallpapers. Find and pick the funky wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your preferred customizations and hit Set wallpaper. Choose if you want to set your wallpaper on the Home screen, Lock screen, or Home and lock screens.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Open the Settings app. Select Wallpaper. Tap on Add New Wallpaper. Find and pick the funky wallpaper you want to set as your background. Make your preferred customizations and hit Add. Select Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor's note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 14 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 17.3.1 to develop these instructions. Some steps and menus may differ, depending on your device and software version.

