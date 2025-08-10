8 forgotten Android classics I still play today

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Call me a boomer, but for me, mobile gaming peaked in the early 2010s. Phones were getting powerful enough to run console-like experiences, but the industry hadn’t yet drowned in gatcha tactics, ads after every level, or endless battle passes. Instead, developers focused on compelling single-player experiences, short but addictive gameplay loops, and just the right balance of challenge and accessibility. In those early years, some mobile games felt more like passion projects than monetization funnels. Beyond that, they offered many of today’s mobile games don’t – bite-sized entertainment. While many of those titles have disappeared from the Play Store or become incompatible with modern Android versions, a handful remain playable and enjoyable even today.

Mobile gaming peaked in the 2010s and I'm ready to die on this hill.

Here are eight forgotten Android classics I still find myself revisiting for the magic they brought to mobile gaming’s formative years, and, surprisingly, for still being just as much fun.

Dead Trigger

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

While modern-day Call of Duty might be all about team tactics and group play, I yearn for the single-player, story-driven FPS experiences offered by shooters from the 2010s. And guess what, it was possible to get these on mobile too. While one of my all-time favorites, N.O.V.A 3 is no longer supported on modern Android devices, another favorite, Dead Trigger is. Where modern zombie shooters keep pushing you towards micro-transactions to get better games or upgrades, Dead Trigger was, more or less, a fairly pure experience. Sure, the first-person zombie shooter had things like daily challenges, weapon upgrade paths, and more, but the stunning graphics for its time and a reasonable storyline easily let you look past that.

Bite-sized missions and solid graphics make Dead Trigger just as fun today.

Back in the day, the game was specifically optimized for Tegra chipsets and made use of hardware-level optimizations to push higher quality graphics. That’s obviously not a deterrent on today’s screaming fast processors. I still dive in from time to time when I need a horror shooter. And while the game does look a bit dated, it’s really not a major issue for me considering how much fun it can still be making it one of my favorite free Android games. More so because of the focus on bite-sized missions like surviving a zombie hoard for 70 seconds.

Asphalt 8

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

My love for the Asphalt series of games goes back to the Nokia Ngage. Racing games offer the perfect balance between substance and fun. Moreover, these games don’t require a significant time commitment, nor do you feel bad about putting down the phone and restarting the track later if you get a phone call or have to get off the bus stop. Now, there have been more than a few racing games on smartphones over the years. Many have been good, some have been great, but not many have rivalled Asphalt 8. Okay, I’ll give you Need for Speed Hot Pursuit, but that game can’t be played on modern platforms so it doesn’t count in my books.

Asphalt 8 struck the perfect balance between arcade-style fun and racing goodness.

Asphalt games have always leaned more arcade than simulation, but Asphalt 8 hit the sweet spot with high-speed races, gravity-defying jumps, and gorgeous cityscapes. Even years after launch, it remains playable and still gets occasional updates. Despite newer entries like Asphalt 9, I’d say most fans still regard Asphalt 8 as the peak of the series before monetization really took over. As pretty as Asphalt 9 looks, it just doesn’t hit the way Asphalt 8 does.

Crossy Road & Flappy Bird

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Arguably, the most common genre of games, casual titles like Flappy Bird, Crossy Road, and many others, were instrumental in taking mobile gaming mainstream. Built around fun and addictive loops, these games are less about long story-driven experiences, and are designed for quick sessions. Honestly, it’s the genre of games I miss the most. Modern titles don’t quite hit the mark when it comes to momentary pick-up and play experiences. But, here’s the thing, if you can look past dated graphics, games can be perennial. The next bunch of titles that I find myself going back to haven’t been updated in ages, but that doesn’t take away from the fun that I derive from the titles. Take, for example, Flappy Bird. While the original title hasn’t been listed on the Play Store for years, the cultural phenomenon’s core gameplay was so simple that it launched a thousand or more clones. The pixel-art visuals, deceptively simple tap-to-fly mechanics, and surprisingly hard difficulty made it both addictive and endlessly frustrating. While the original game was pulled from the Play Store years ago, finding the APK is a cinch, but, honestly, you don’t even have to do that. Any of the clones give you the same experience without jumping through loopholes. I’d say Flappy Bird is the one game that represents the purest form of quick-play mobile gaming. Another such title is Crossy Road. While endless runners were everywhere in the early 2010s, Crossy Road managed to stand out with its voxel art style and charming humor. It’s not my go-to favorite, but the modern twist on Frogger is still a whole lot of fun if you just need to kill a few minutes at the dentist’s office.

Talking about endless runners, the next three on this list take the cake as far as enjoyment goes. I’d go as far as saying that these three games rank pretty much at the top of my personal list of games that nailed what a mobile game should be all about.

Jetpack Joyride

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Halfbrick Studios had a string of hits, but Jetpack Joyride was arguably its most iconic. This side-scrolling endless runner came jam-packed with quirky upgrades, fun vehicles, and daily missions that helped it hit the perfect balance between challenge and reward. The one-touch control scheme made it universally accessible, and its randomly generated obstacles ensured replayability while giving you the kind of dopamine hit that I hadn’t felt since 1988’s Dangerous Dave.

It’s still the Dangerous Dave of mobile. Complete with the dopamine rush when you score a new streak.

I rediscovered it a few months back and was surprised to see that the game still has an active and engaged set of fans. Sure, there are minor issues like the game not filling up my Pixel 9 Pro’s screen fully, but that doesn’t take away from the fun of the game. Definitely one to dive back into.

Subway Surfers

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

In a similar vein, Subway Surfers continues to be an all-time classic. With its bright visuals, smooth controls, and addictive upgrade loop, Subway Surfers became and continues to be a staple for casual gamers. Though it has since added more characters and seasonal events, the core gameplay remains unchanged. It was one of the first endless runners to use swipe gestures effectively, and its worldwide city tour themes kept the content fresh. You don’t really see games built around single-handed gameplay much anymore, and I’d be lying if I said I don’t miss them. But while I wait for a fresh game built around these tried and tested mechanics, Subway Surfer continues to be a reliable companion whenever I want to kill a few minutes. Unlike Jetpack Joyride, the game has been patched up over the years and runs perfectly fine on modern phones, making it the perfect nostalgic throwback to simpler mobile gaming days.

Temple Run

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

The OG of the endless-runner trifecta, I’ve kept Temple Run at the end of this section not because it’s the worst, but because it’s probably one of my all-time favorite games. While the core formula remains simple, the game blended incredibly simple swipe-based mechanics with an Indiana Jones, and dare I say, Uncharted-inspired, aesthetic that has been mimicked but never been replicated. Here, though, it worked beautifully.

Temple Run was mobile gaming’s Indiana Jones moment, and it remains tight and endlessly replayable, despite its simplicity.

There’s a sense of adventure that keeps you coming back to the game. The swipe-based actions have little to no latency, making the gameplay as tight as it can be. All of that comes together for a surprisingly fun experience for short bursts of entertainment. Unlike the multi-gigabyte downloads needed for modern games, Temple Run barely takes any space on your phone, making it one of those apps that I just keep installed on my phone for whenever I might want to jump in for a nostalgia trip. The game was popular enough to lead to a string of sequels, but the original holds up just fine and runs great on practically any modern phone.

Plants vs Zombies

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

Think strategy games, and Plants vs Zombies probably isn’t the first game that comes to your mind. Yes, there were ports of classic strategy titles in the early days of Android, but for me, Plants vs Zombies was the game that bridged the gap between Advance Wars-style strategy and quick gameplay sessions. The tower defense game is deceptively simple with bizarre, but totally my kind of humor, and incredible polish. You defended your home from waves of increasingly weird zombies using cleverly themed plants with unique abilities. While later versions of the games amped up the microtransactions, that wasn’t the case with the first title. And since that first title is still playable on Android, that’s what I go for.

Old games, timeless fun Call me nostalgic, but there’s something to be said for a time when Android games were really just that — straightforward, fun experiences with few gimmicks and fewer microtransactions. None of these titles were bloated time-wasters with pay-to-win mechanics. They offered tightly crafted experiences designed to be played in short bursts but with enough heart, polish, and replayability that I keep coming back to them over a decade later.

These classic games aren't just a nostalgia trip.

Almost none of the games on this list need internet access, they don’t ask you to log in to proceed with gameplay. In fact, for the most part, you can just get into the game within a couple of seconds. And in 2025, that almost sounds revolutionary.

Yes, nostalgia definitely plays a role here, but that’s not the only reason I’m playing these games. I’m playing them because they’re still really, really good. And if anything, the titles remind me that good game design holds up well, no matter how many years and Android versions go by.

