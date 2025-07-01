The 5 best new Android apps and games you need to try this July

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Keeping up with the latest and greatest apps and games is difficult, but I’m here to help. One of my interests is uncovering and testing new Android apps and games, and each month for the past few years, I’ve detailed the best new products you should try. The July edition includes my new favorite productivity app, yet another unique Android launcher, and a new Marvel game for superhero fans.

If you’re looking for recommendations, our list of the best Android apps and best Android games can be found at the respective links.

Let’s jump right in. Here are the best new Android apps and games you should try in July 2025.

Fomodoro A clean, Material-inspired interval timer to bolster your productivity. Price: Free

Free Developer: Arijit-05

I’m constantly battling to refine and maximize my work life. In years past, I relied on a Pomodoro timer to keep my mind engaged, but I never found an app that enticed me to use it. Fomodoro is that app.

Perhaps I appreciate its use of Material Design elements, making it look and feel like a part of Android. The timer itself packs in all the Pomodoro items you might need, including adjustments for setting focus and break lengths. A stats section also outlines streak lengths and other motivational productivity details.

Marvel Mystic Mayhem Marvel fans, assemble! Price: Free, in-app purchases start at $0.99

Free, in-app purchases start at $0.99 Developer: Exptional Global

I’m not going to pretend that Marvel Mystic Mayhem is my kind of game, but there are plenty of things I really like about this new title. For one, the cutscenes resemble comic book pages with striking visuals. There are plenty of heroes to play as (and battle against), from the Hulk to Scarlet Witch.

The game is a team-based auto-battler. Each character’s list of attacks is triggered by swiping on a card. The gameplay can feel nebulous, and I never found tactics to play all that big of a role. Nevertheless, some Marvel fans and those who enjoy the game’s RPG elements will get a kick out of it.

Mur Launcher This new Android launcher takes a leaf from Windows Phone’s playbook. Price: Free, in-app purchases from $0.99

Free, in-app purchases from $0.99 Developer: Incendiary Pigs

I’m a simple man: I see a promising new launcher, I include it on this list. Mur Launcher is the latest to pique my interest, and that’s all down to its unique concept.

The developer is heavily inspired by Windows Phone, especially Metro UI, which really comes through in the launcher’s tile-like aesthetic. The big difference is that these tiles can include multiple elements, from live information, widgets, and simple icons.

I gave it a whirl for a day, and while I do see the potential in the concept, the app isn’t quite ready for prime time. It only just rolled out its open beta, so there’s a long road still to go, and I’m eager to revisit it in a few months.

Phantom Tower Why do we climb the tower? I’m not sure, but we do. Price: Free, in-app purchases start at $0.99

Free, in-app purchases start at $0.99 Developer: Horien Studio

Phantom Tower is a rather cute but frantic roguelike that sees the protagonist slowly ascending a 100-floor tower by defeating waves of enemies. The game includes RPG elements, so expect resource collection, gear mods to boost base stats, and various power-ups called glyphs.

As you can probably imagine (and see for yourself with the trailer above), gameplay is fast-paced, but attacks feel weighty, and enemies can be genuinely terrifying when they swarm you.

It’s certainly a fun game to pass the time, and thanks to its relatively low asking price, it’s not too demanding on the wallet, either.

SEGA’s Classic free titles They’re SEGA classics. They’re free. What more do you want? Price: Free

Free Developer: SEGA

Nick Fernandez / Android Authority

This month’s last title isn’t a new Android game nor a single title. However, it’s something that you’ll want to grab for your phone before it’s too late. A list of nine retro SEGA titles is currently free to download, and probably won’t be available on the Play Store for much longer. They’re being discontinued in the coming weeks.

I’ve snagged and tucked them safely in my Play Store library. Gems include Crazy Taxi Classic, Sonic CD Classic, Streets of Rage Classic, and Virtua Tennis Challenge.

Consider this your final warning if you haven’t grabbed them all yet.

Have you encountered a new Android app or game that I should have included? Let me know in the comments below.

