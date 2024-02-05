11 best car games for Android for the car people

There are a bunch of different types of car games. Some are simulations, others are racing games, and others are puzzle games. The genre grew rather quickly on mobile, and it’s one of the most popular mobile genres. Racing games especially have some of the best graphics of any mobile game, so it’s a great genre for eye candy and customization. There are a bunch of car games out there. However, some of them stick out more than others. Here are the best car games for Android. Beware, though, that most development in car games goes to racing games. We tried to include as many titles as possible with car customization and upgrades via parts.

The best car games for Android

Asphalt 9: Legends Price: Free to play

Asphalt 9: Legends is the latest game in one of the most popular racing franchises on mobile. You get a metric ton of campaign and side missions to complete, along with a reasonably competent multiplayer. In addition, the graphics are pretty good, there is a ton of unlockable content, and you can band together with other racers in clubs. The controls are much more simple than in previous games, whether good or bad, depending on your preferences. It’s a fantastic arcade racer, though. You can also try Asphalt 8: Airborne and Asphalt Xtreme if you want something slightly different.

CSR Racing 2 Price: Free to play

CSR Racing 2 is one of the most popular drag-racing car games on mobile. The meat of the game includes a campaign mode that gets progressively more difficult. It also consists of many cars to unlock and an online multiplayer mode. Cars are also customizable and upgradeable for better looks and faster race times. Like most freemium games, it has an energy system that you must occasionally wait for. The graphics are fantastic, but the game’s endgame leaves much to be desired.

Dirt Trackin 2 Price: $3.99

Dirt Trackin 2 is a bit of a diamond in the rough regarding car games. It features solid mechanics, controls, and customization. The game also comes with five car models, real-world and fictional tracks, real and fictional drivers, a five-cup career mode, three control schemes, and adjustable difficulties. Races can be long, but they’re rarely annoying, and we like that. The graphics are decidedly old-school compared to most games on the list. You’re not playing this one for eye candy. However, everything else about it is just great, and it’s one of the few good car games with a single price tag.

Grand Prix Story Price: Free with in-app purchases / $5.99

Grand Prix Story is an entertaining car game. Players get control of a race team. The goal is to hire good drivers and good mechanics, build increasingly better cars, and win various races. There are some racing elements, but it’s a simulator for the most part. Throughout the game, players unlock things with more tracks and better parts. Plus, you can’t build a car to win every race, so you must change it up every time. It’s a bit simpler than something like Motorsport Manager Mobile 3, but the arcade elements make it more fun in a slapstick way. The free version has in-app purchases, and the premium version does not.

GRID Autosport Price: $9.99

GRID Autosport is one of the newer car games on the list and one of the best. It’s a complete game for a single price tag, so we like it already. The game also comes with over 100 cars, 100 races, scalable difficulty, and various races. This is a port of the original GRID Autosport game from the Xbox 360 and PlayStation 3 days, and this version comes with the whole game and all of the DLC. It works with hardware controllers and is as good as it gets in the car games genre.

Horizon Chase Price: Free / Up to $5.99

Horizon Chase is an arcade racer that pays homage to the racing games from back in the day. It uses 16-bit graphics that look pretty good and simple controls that don’t get in the way. The game contains a variety of events and races for you to play through. The base game is expanded with expansion packs available as in-app purchases through the game.

This one hits all the right notes for folks who used to play racing games 20 or more years ago. The soundtrack and controls are good, the game feels good, and it’s fun to play. Plus, it’s a premium game in a free-to-play world, which is always a plus.

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 Price: $1.99 with in-app purchases

Motorsport Manager Mobile 3 is one of the best Motorsport simulation games on mobile. You play the role of manager for a race team. That means you hire and train drivers, formulate pit stop strategies, and even react to weather changes on the track. Players can watch races or participate themselves if they want. In addition, the game’s deep strategy elements can keep you going for a very long time. This is one of the good ones, folks; there is no doubt about it.

Need for Speed No Limits Price: Free to play

Need for Speed No Limits is the latest mobile game in the acclaimed racing franchise. This one isn’t as good as its console counterparts. However, it’s not bad for casual racing fans. There are a bunch of cars to unlock, a bunch of places to race, and over 1,000 campaign races. Much of that is fairly repetitive, but at least the options exist. Don’t let the name fool you. There are limits to this game. That said, it’s not half bad for a freemium title.

Real Racing 3 Price: Free to play

Real Racing 3 is one of the most popular car games out there. It has also been around for a long time. The game features over 140 cars, time trials, an online multiplayer, and 17 tracks to race through. The game boasts over 4,000 career events. However, with only 17 tracks, it will get repetitive after a while. This is one of the largest, most expansive racing games on mobile. It should provide enjoyment for a while. Just be careful on multiplayer. There is a bit of pay-to-win there.

Top Speed 2 Price: Free to play

Top Speed 2 is the latest game in the popular racing franchise. This one includes decent graphics and plenty of content and revolves mainly around drag racing. You can customize and upgrade your cars, unlock over 70 real car models, and engage in the optional multiplayer if you want to. Some other game features include three maps, various difficulties, and leaderboards. However, the real story here is the customization. The game has thousands of combinations of car parts, decals, colors, and other customizations. It’s far from perfect, but most people enjoy this one.

Emulators Price: Free / Varies

There are a lot of really good racing games from older generation consoles from 20 years ago. Popular racing game franchises like Need for Speed started there, and you can play many of them today with emulators. Some examples include Mario Kart 64 with an N64 emulator, Need for Speed: Underground with a PlayStation 2 or GameCube emulator, and even more obscure but fun games like Rush 2: Extreme Racing USA on N64.

There are plenty of emulators on Android that can handle these classics, and we have a list right here of the best emulators to help get you started. If we missed any great car games for Android, tell us about them in the comments! You can also click here to check out our latest Android app and game videos.

Comments