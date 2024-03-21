15 best Android tower defense games

Tower defense games were among the first to truly take advantage of mobile phones. The touch controls make it easy to play on screens, and the upgrades allow for the depth you couldn’t find in too many games in the early days of mobile gaming. In other words, they’re just as fun to play on mobile phones as they are on other platforms. The genre has stagnated a bit in recent years, but tower defense titles are still among the best and most entertaining strategy games on mobile. Here are the best tower defense games for Android.

The best tower defense games for Android

2112TD Price: $1.99

2112TD is a pretty good tower defense game. It relies more heavily on micromanagement than your traditional tower defense game. That’s where the difficulty in this game comes from. At its core, it plays like most tower defense games. You place defenders, upgrade them as you play, and try to keep the upper hand against the attackers. The game includes achievements, combat stats, and a rock-solid overall experience. It’s a bit more old-school than these modern games, but it has a single (and honestly, cheap) price tag with no in-app purchases.

Bloons TD 6 Price: $6.99

The Bloons TD series is one of the most popular and successful tower defense franchises on mobile. The latest one, Bloons TD 6, launched in 2018. It features over 20 maps, tons of upgrades, 19 towers, three upgrade paths, offline support, new game modes, and more. The developers added a bunch of extra stuff after the launch as well. Of course, previous iterations of the game also have their charms, and some of them still get updates. It’s nice to see companies still taking the genre seriously, even years after it hit its second renaissance. Bloons TD 6 (and previous games) are solid tower defense games for reasonable prices.

Data Defense Price: $4.99

Data Defense is a minimal-style tower defense game with some neat ideas. Players build to defend their servers from outside attacks. It has all the same mechanics as a traditional tower defense, but they have clever names for the stuff you do. For example, instead of building towers, you install defense programs. The game is 100% playable offline, includes 50 maps, and offers up 30 different towers. That’s quite a bit more variety than some other tower defense games. Some players have issues with difficulty, especially at higher levels, but otherwise, it plays quite well. It’s far from perfect, but it has a single price tag, no in-app purchases, and no advertising.

Bad North Price: $3.99

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

Bad North has a good plot; your home is in trouble because Vikings attacked, and the king is gone. Now, you’re in charge, trying to defend your island kingdom. The game requires you to use strategy and quick thinking. You need to control your people to fight off Vikings on different islands, each with its own challenges. The game is fun, has a cute art style, and amazing sound effects.

Defense Zone 3 Price: Free/In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Defense Zone 3 is the latest in a popular series of tower defense games. It features a lot of the mechanics from the prior two games, along with some new stuff to freshen things up. It also features several difficulty modes, eight kinds of turrets, special battles, and support for 20 languages. In addition, the game leans a bit on its difficulty settings, so you can find difficulty no matter your experience level. The graphics are also pretty good. This one is a bit older, but it’s still quite good.

Digfender Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.99 – $49.99 per item)

Digfender is a fun take on the tower defense genre. Each level gives you a basic map. You’ll then have to dig your level out yourself and defend the path you dig. The game features 70 levels, a survival mode where you can challenge for leaderboard supremacy, achievements, and a variety of upgrades. It also boasts no paywalls or wait timers, so you can play as much as you want. It’s one of the most underrated tower defense games out there.

Grow Castle Price: Free /In-app purchases ($2.49 – $83.99 per item)

Grow Castle is one of the interesting tower defense games. This one gives you an actual tower that you must defend. It can be stocked with a selection of heroes that do the defending. There are 120 heroes. Each one has its own powers to shape the context of the game. The game also features a ranking system, guilds, and more. It’s a freemium game. That’s probably the thing we like least about it. It is a fun play, though.

Infinitode 2 Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $49.99 per item)

Infinitode 2 is a minimal tower defense game with fairly simple graphics. The minimalism of the game allows you to build like a madman, and it has some of the deepest upgrades of any tower defense game on the list. It has 14 types of towers, 11 types of enemies, and over 40 levels. In addition, the game lets players create maps and share them with other players, a unique feature in this space. You can also sync your progress with the PC version. There is very little wrong with this game, and all in-app purchases are obtainable for free if you play long enough. This is one of those really good ones, folks; there is no doubt about it.

Iron Marines Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Iron Marines is the latest tower defense game from Ironhide Game Studio. We also have their Kingdom Rush franchise a bit further down. This one is among the newer tower defense games. It features 14 campaign missions, ten additional special missions, and an impossible mode for an additional challenge. There are also a variety of towers and heroes. They are unlockable and upgradeable. It comes complete with achievements and more. This one is also available on Google Play Pass if you use it.

Kingdom Rush games Price: Paid

The Kingdom Rush series is one of the most prolific and highly rated tower defense franchises on the list. It adheres strictly to the classic tower defense mechanics, which has garnered it a tiny bit of vitriol from more serious gamers, but most people still really enjoy these titles. There are four total, including Kingdom Rush, Kingdom Rush Frontiers, Kingdom Rush Origins, and the newest title, Kingdom Rush Vengeance. They all have similar mechanics, with small mechanic changes as you progress through the series. The first Kingdom Rush game is free with no in-app purchases, which makes it a great jumping point. The entire Kingdom Rush series is also available on Google Play Pass.

Mindustry Price: Free

Mindustry is a sandbox-style tower defense game. You build factories to feed your towers with ammo and other supplies while you fend off wave after wave of bad guys. There is also a mechanic where you go and capture enemy bases. That makes it a bit more of a strategy game, but trust us, there are plenty of tower defense games here. This is definitely one of the more unique entries on this list, especially considering that it’s free to play. There is a classic version on Google Play, but it’s quite old.

Myth Defense 2 Price: $3.99

Umme Aimon Shabbir / Android Authority

Myth Defense 2 is a classic tower defense game. It has a fantasy setting, but you’re on the bad side. Use orcs, goblins, and necromancer tech to build towers and traps to fight the forces of light. The full version features six unique maps, a random battle mode,challenging campaigns, and more. You also get to enjoy an ad-free experience with no in-app purchases.

Plants vs Zombies 1, 2, and Heroes Price: Free

The Plants vs. Zombies games are arguably the most casual gamer-friendly tower defense games on the list. It doesn’t look like your classic tower defense, but the mechanics are there. You must defend against waves of enemies by planting weaponized plants in your yard to obstruct their path. It’s long been one of the most popular tower defense games. Additionally, it’s a fun game, and it’s great for casual gamers. The developers have also been consistent with adding new content for those who have reached the end of the game. Plants vs. Zombies Heroes is also decent if you want a card game spin on the game mechanics.

Radiant Defense Price: Free /In-app purchases ($1.99 per item)

Radiant Defense is easily the most colorful tower defense game on the list. It also features some rather unique mechanics. Players build their own routes and then line that route with towers. This is in stark contrast to the standard where the developers make the paths for you. It adds an extra layer of strategy on top of an already above-average tower defense experience. It’s a bit short with only about 15 missions. However, the game is also quite inexpensive.

Swamp Attack Price: Free /In-app purchases ($0.99 – $99.99 per item)

Joe Hindy / Android Authority

Swamp Attack is a tower defense game with a goofy southern theme. It plays a lot like Plants vs. Zombies. Bad guy waves come in from the right side, and a hick with a gun battles them off from the left side. You get some weapons, decent strategy elements, and 390 single-player levels. That should keep you going for a while. Players also tap the screen to shoot weapons, so there is an element of control here as well. It’s a free-to-play game, but it really only affects the endgame experience.

