There are so many playlists on Spotify that it’s likely the one you’re looking for has already been created. While there’s nothing wrong with making an improved playlist and adding your own songs, you might decide to save yourself the effort and find an existing playlist. So, how do you follow a playlist on Spotify?

How to follow a playlist on Spotify on desktop and web player

How to follow a playlist on Spotify (Android and iOS) Open the Spotify app on your device.

On the Search page, tap the What do you want to listen to? field.

page, tap the field. Enter the playlist name you want to follow.

Select the Playlists filter. Then, tap on the correct playlist from the list of results. You can also find the playlist you want to follow by scanning a Spotify code to get to it, or reaching it from either your home screen or Your Library page.

filter. Then, tap on the correct playlist from the list of results. You can also find the playlist you want to follow by scanning a Spotify code to get to it, or reaching it from either your home screen or page. On the playlist page, tap either the heart-shaped icon or the plus icon, depending on the device you’re using, to like and follow the playlist.

The playlist will now appear next to your other lists, and you’ll see any changes the playlist owner makes. To unfollow the playlist, tap the heart icon again.

How to follow a playlist on Spotify on desktop and web player Open Spotify on desktop or web player.

On the Home page, click the Search tab at the left side of the screen.

page, click the tab at the left side of the screen. Find the playlist you want to follow and select it.

Hit the plus icon or the heart-shaped icon to like and follow the playlist.

The playlist will now appear next to your other lists. Whenever the owner makes any changes to the list, you’ll see those changes. The playlist doesn’t remain static. If you decide to unfollow the list, click the heart icon again.

FAQs

Can people see if you follow their playlist on Spotify? No, they will only know the amount of people following their playlist, but not exactly who follows them. And in the other hand, if you want to know how many people follow your playlists, we have an article of how to check your Spotify playlists followers.

Can you follow a playlist on Spotify without following the person? Yes, you don’t have to follow the person to follow their playlists.

