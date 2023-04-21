Can you see who likes or follows your Spotify playlists?

Ryan-Thomas Shaw / Android Authority

Spotify playlists are a major part of people’s daily lives. Whether listeners or artists put them together, playlists can garner a lot of attention — and follows. If you’re someone who actively monitors your presence on the streaming platform, you may be wondering how to see who follows your Spotify playlists. Let’s discuss that.

Can you see playlist followers or who likes your playlists? Currently, Spotify does not allow you to see who likes your playlist or follows it.

Spotify users used to be able to see who followed their playlists. However, in March 2013, Spotify removed this feature in favor of “listener privacy.”

This has been a hotly debated topic for years, and people first started asking Spotify to return the feature to the app immediately after they removed it.

Privacy is always a concern on social media, and even though Spotify is more of a streaming platform, it’s always good to keep tabs on who is following you. If you value your privacy and want this feature to come back, the original Live Idea is still present on the Spotify Community. In 2019, the status for the idea was set to Not Right Now. However, over 24,000 users have voted in favor of this feature and you can vote for it as well at this link.

How to see the number of followers your playlist has (desktop) Open the Spotify desktop app or web player and navigate to the playlist you want to review. It should appear in the playlist list on the left side of the interface.

Open your playlist. The number of followers appears as likes underneath the playlist name. For example, our playlist “Sugar peas!” has one follower, displayed as one like.

How to see the number of followers your playlist has (Android and iOS) Open the Spotify app and go to the Your Library tab. Locate the playlist you want to review and open it.

The number of followers appears as likes underneath the playlist name. For example, our playlist “Sugar peas!” has one follower, displayed as one like.

