Apple's first foldable iPhone could launch after Galaxy Z Fold 8

TL;DR Apple is reportedly aiming to launch its first foldable iPhone in September 2026.

It’s believed that the company has transferred some Vision Pro employees to the foldable project.

Apple apparently expects to sell 50 million foldable iPhones.

Rumors regarding a foldable iPhone have been around for a while now, but it looks like we might have a potential launch window for Apple’s first foldable phone.

Korean website Alpha Economy reports that Apple has decided on a September 2026 launch date for the foldable iPhone. This means the foldable device could debut alongside the iPhone 18 range but after the Galaxy Z Fold 8 — Samsung traditionally launches its foldables in August each year.

The outlet claims that Apple expects 50 million units to be sold. That would represent a major leap over the industry in recent years. Canalys reported (via Financial Times) that 14.2 million foldable phones were shipped in 2022 and predicted that 30 million units would be shipped in 2023.

A source also told the publication that Apple is shifting some employees in the Vision Pro team to the foldable project.

“I understand that a significant number of Vision Pro’s core personnel have been transferred to the foldable phone development team to develop the foldable phone,” the source explained.

We’d nevertheless recommend you approach this latest report with some caution. There have been several different rumors regarding a foldable iPhone. Most recently, a Weibo leaker asserted that Apple had temporarily paused development of the device due to failing displays. There have also been claims that Apple is making a foldable iPad first.

Either way, it’s clear that Apple is actively exploring the foldable form factor. But it seems like a safe bet that the company is hoping to avoid some foldable pitfalls (e.g. display crease, thickness) before releasing a commercial product.

