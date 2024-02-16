Apple's foldable iPhone allegedly hit a snag, failing panels may be to blame

TL;DR A new rumor suggests Apple has shelved its foldable phone project.

Allegedly, the displays on the foldable prototype were failing Apple’s tests.

The rumor claims the project is on hiatus for the foreseeable future or at least until Apple finds a display that lives up to its standards.

Apple has been conducting research and development on foldable phones for years now. There’s even been reports of the Cupertino firm having foldable prototypes. But all of that work may now be in jeopardy if a new rumor is to be believed.

First spotted MacRumors, a Weibo tech video blogger who goes by fixed focus digital claims Apple has temporarily suspended development on its foldable phones. It appears the reason is allegedly due to the screens not holding up to Apple’s tests.

According to a report from The Information, Apple reportedly has two clamshell prototypes it is currently working on. Fixed focus digital claims that one of these prototypes uses a display made by Samsung, but it is failing to hold up to Apple’s standards. The tech blogger adds that one of the competing products Apple purchased broke down after being folded for a few days.

It’s important to note that this tipster does not have a track record for reporting Apple rumors or leaks. As a result, this information should be taken with a healthy dose of salt.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

Comments