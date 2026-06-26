3 flagship Android phones are cheaper now than they were on day one of Prime Day, but not for long

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Prime Day is almost over, but a few of the best Android phone deals have somehow improved since the sale began. We spotted three flagship handsets that dropped to record-low prices on Tuesday, only to become a little cheaper as the event neared its final hours.

That makes this a rare late-sale win if you held off earlier in the week. The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra is now down to $919.99, which is $380 off its usual price. That is already a huge drop for one of Samsung’s top-tier flagships, but it’s also $30 cheaper than the $949.99 price we saw on day one of Prime Day.

The same story applies to the Google Pixel 10 Pro. It hit $699 earlier this week, but Amazon has now clipped it further to $684, saving you $316 on Google’s latest Pro-level Pixel. That makes it one of the more tempting options here if you want a flagship Android phone without getting too close to the $1,000 mark.

If you want the biggest screen of the bunch, the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 is also in the mix. It dropped to $1,499.99 on Tuesday, but it’s now sitting at $1,469.99, giving you $530 off the foldable flagship. That’s still a serious chunk of change, obviously, but foldables rarely come cheap, and this is a much softer landing than the usual retail price.

You don’t have to take our word for the price movement. Amazon’s own price history tells you the same story: all three phones were already at record lows when Prime Day started, and all three are now even cheaper.

There are only two catches. The first is the clock. At the time of writing, Amazon shows these deals ending in around nine hours, so this may be one of the last chances to grab them at these prices before Prime Day wraps up. The other is that you need an Amazon Prime membership, but those without one may be able to start a free 30-day trial here.

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