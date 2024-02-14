Fitbit won't turn on? Here's how you can try to fix it

Those of us covering health and fitness tech sometimes have mixed opinions about Fitbits, but we think most journalists would agree they’re an overall positive. They get sedentary people exercising, and they can help some people take their fitness to the next level. That is to say that if your Fitbit won’t turn it on, don’t junk it — try these fixes, or at least talk to Google about repairs.

Why is my Fitbit not turning on?

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There are a variety of possible reasons, not the least because Google sells a variety of Fitbit models ranging from trackers for kids through to full-blown smartwatches.

There are some general explanations we can offer. An obvious one is that you may have exhausted your battery. Another is that your charging gear could be dirty or damaged, resulting in the same low battery problems. Less likely but still possible is a software glitch. Google has even accidentally bricked some Fitbits with past updates, most recently the 194.91 update for the older Charge 5. For that reason, we recommend searching the web for anecdotal reports before installing any new Fitbit software.

How to fix your Fitbit that won’t turn on It’s best to go through this list in order. We’ve organized it to cover easier potential options first, leaving more serious or complicated ones for later. If a particular idea seems to make more sense in your situation, though, feel free to skip ahead. Make sure the power button isn’t stuck. This might almost seem too obvious, but physical buttons can get jammed from time to time. If your Fitbit’s power button isn’t actuating, try clearing out any debris and/or wiggling it until it moves. Just don’t be rough.

