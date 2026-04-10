Fitbit makes it easier to understand your cardio fitness level, but not for everyone yet

Stephen Headrick / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is pushing Fitbit’s VO2 Max front and center inside its new AI health coach, now in public preview.

The new Personal Health Coach, powered by Gemini AI, is rolling out to 37 countries and 32 languages.

Users can ask the AI coach to explain their fitness data and get personalized insights.

Google is expanding Fitbit’s AI features, and if you’re interested in your cardio fitness, there’s something new to check out. The company is now highlighting its VO2 Max insights as part of a wider public preview of its new AI-powered health coach.

The main change is the Personal Health Coach in the Fitbit app, powered by Gemini. It began as a limited preview but is now expanding to 37 countries and 32 languages, per Google’s blog post.

This global rollout covers countries like Austria, Belgium, Brazil, India, Japan, South Korea, Spain, and many more across Europe, Asia, and the Americas.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

With new language support like Hindi, German, and Japanese, users can now talk to the coach in their own language instead of using standard prompts. Still, the main highlight is VO2 Max.

In the past, Fitbit measured cardio fitness with its “Cardio Fitness Score,” but it hasn’t been a main feature until now. With this public preview, VO2 Max, which measures how well your body uses oxygen during exercise, is now fully part of the AI coaching experience.

You can ask the coach what your VO2 Max means, if it’s getting better, and what you can do to improve it. The app doesn’t just show the number; it explains what it means, puts it in context, and connects it to your habits.

So, if your VO2 Max drops, for instance, the coach might suggest it’s due to missed workouts or not enough recovery. If it goes up, the coach can show you what’s helping, giving you clearer feedback instead of leaving you guessing.

This feature is available to both free and Premium users in the Fitbit app, and it will become accessible over the next few weeks.

Follow