Fitbit's personal health coach hits more wrists with expansion

TL;DR Google is expanding Fitbit’s personal health coach experience.

The feature will roll out to the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore starting today and over the next few weeks.

The public preview is also expanding to iOS in these countries and the US.

Back in October, Google rolled out a public preview of a personal health coach experience for Fitbit users. However, at the time, this experience was limited to Android users with Fitbit Premium accounts in the US. After four months, Google is finally ready to start expanding availability.

Today, Google announced that Fitbit’s personal health coach experience will now be available to more people around the world. Starting today and over the next few weeks, the public preview will be available to Fitbit Premium members in the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. Despite expanding to more countries, the experience is still only available in English.

For those not in the know, Fitbit’s personal health coach feature is an AI-powered tool that offers guidance on fitness, sleep, and health through a chat interface. It’s able to build out workout routines by using your fitness tracking data, highlight correlations between your training load and how it affects your recovery, break down health metrics, and more.

Not only is the public preview expanding to more countries, but it’s also expanding to more devices. Google says that iOS users in the US, the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore can now jump aboard the public preview as well. If you’re eligible for the public preview, Google says you should receive an update within your Fitbit app.

