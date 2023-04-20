How to adjust the brightness of your Fitbit

It’s important to learn how to adjust the brightness of a device’s screen on day one. Thankfully, the process is straightforward if you just purchased one of Fitbit’s smartwatches. Whether you now own a flagship Sense or Charge, you can find detailed steps to adjust your Fitbit’s screen brightness below.

How to adjust your Fitbit’s screen brightness Adjusting brightness across Fitbit’s range differs slightly from device to device. However, if you know how to navigate the Settings app on your smartwatch or tracker, you’re already halfway there. Find granular steps to the company’s most popular devices below.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Versa 4

Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 Swipe down from the device’s clock face to open the quick settings shade. Tap on the brightness icon to cycle through the brightness options. You can set the screen as Max, Normal, or Dim.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 Swipe left from the device’s clock face to open the quick settings. Tap on the Brightness icon. Tap the + or – icons to toggle between Dim, Normal, and Max brightness settings.

Fitbit Versa 2, Versa, and Versa Lite From the device’s clock face, swipe horizontally through the apps. Tap on the Settings app, then tap the Brightness section to cycle between Dim, Normal, and Max brightness settings.

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Fitbit Charge 5, Inspire 3, and Luxe Swipe down from the device’s clock face, and tap the Settings icon. Tap Display Settings. Tap the Brightness icon to cycle through Dim, Normal, and Max brightness settings.

Fitbit Charge 4 Swipe horizontally on your device’s clock face, then tap Settings. Tap Brightness to cycle through Auto, Dim, and Normal settings.

Fitbit Inspire 2 Swipe down from the device’s clock face, and tap the Settings icon. Toggle Dim Screen to On to enable low brightness mode. The Inspire 2 does not feature the usual three brightness levels on other Fitbit devices.

FAQs

Which Fitbit screen can you see in sunlight? Most Fitbit smartwatches and its newer trackers, especially those with OLED screens, are bright enough to view outdoors. The only device we struggled to view in direct sunlight was the Inspire 2.

Will increasing my Fitbit's screen brightness affect the battery? Yes. Opting for the Max setting will drain your battery much faster. Usually, the Dim option is good enough indoors, while the Normal option suits a cloudy day.

Comments