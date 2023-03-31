The best Fitbit clock faces for your new Sense, Versa, and more

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Spicing up your smartwatch with a fresh watch face is the easiest way to customize your device. For Fitbit users, this is especially true. If you own one of the Versa or Sense devices, you can choose from a variety of Fitbit clock faces made by community members and the company itself. Below, we take a look at some of our favorites.

The best Fitbit clock faces

Activity Stats Price: Free

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Here’s a perfect balance between color, information, and simplicity. Activity Stats showcase the time and date on the left-hand side, but all key stats on the right. This includes heart rate, calories burned, active minutes, steps and distance, and floors climbed. It’s a great watch face that looks particularly fetching on the Versa series and the Sense.

Blokk Price: Free

Fitbit

Here’s one for typography and gradient lovers out there. Blokk puts the time front and center and has four additional slots to display watch status info or activity info. We particularly like the choice of gradients. While the text will remain white with a black border and sharp shadow cast from left to right, you can choose between several color combinations or a specific option that changes based on the time of day.

Circles Price: Free

Fitbit

Circles takes a leaf out of the Apple Watch‘s activity ring design. This Versa clock face’s main feature is a multicolor five-element ring that displays total steps, distance, active minutes, floors climbed, and calories burned in relation to goals. A text readout of these stats is also visible on the right. The face also displays battery level and heart rate with separate smaller rings below.

Clean Digital Price: Free

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If Programmer’s Watch is too busy for you, you can’t get a simpler clock face than Clean Digital. In its purest guise, it shows nothing but the time in a squared font that looks great on AMOLED screens. The face can also display key stats along the bottom edge, including calories burned, heart rate, and total steps.

Clean Weather Price: Free

Another “clean” watch face adds a little more detail. Dubbed Clean Weather, this face includes a large alarm clock-like time front, with additional info bars below that houses steps, seconds, calories, heart rate, and activity minutes. Yeah, we’re not sure where the weather is either. Nevertheless, it’s a great-looking face that’ll look right at home on your Sense or Versa.

Cube Price: Free

Fitbit

It’s hard to believe that this is a free watch face. Its headline feature is a bold two-level time display that packs a slew of customization options. You can change the background or font color to a variety of shades, or tap the display to view additional fitness data. The face also displays the weather and battery status of the wearable. Rounding up the offering, the face also features a progress level of a stat of your choice, which subtly rises in the face’s background.

FunColor Price: Free

What’s life without a splash of color? FunColor is an adorable Fitbit clock face for kids or adults young of heart. As its name suggests, it uses a broad palette of hues complete with a kid-friendly font. Surprisingly, the layout of the face is pretty great. You can view up to three tracking metrics on the fly, be it Active Zone Minutes, steps, or heart rate. It supports all of Fitbit’s modern smartwatches, from the Ionic and Versa Lite to the Sense.

Glitch Price: Free

Fitbit

Add a bit of chaos and color to your wrist with Glitch. This free clock face is based on an original Fitbit design but adds new animations and four color themes. Tapping the face also cycles through fitness stats and info in the bottom right, while heart rate details are displayed in the bottom left. The real kicker is its always-on display support, making it one of the few free Fitbit clock faces to pack this feature.

Google Arts & Culture Price: Free

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Google Arts & Culture is an exciting new face for those who love classic art. Inspired by Google’s Arts & Culture platform, the watch face shows a new “cultural clock face each day.” You can tap on the screen to view the artist and more details of the work, or to display your stats. You can also prompt a download of the artwork image to your phone to use as your wallpaper. The face is available for the Fitbit Sense 2, original Sense, Versa 4, and Versa 3. Download it below.

Huygens Price: Free

Fitbit

Here’s a watch face for the newer Fitbit models. Those with a Fitbit Versa 3 or newer can grab this pink-to-purple gradient watch face that really makes OLED screens pop. It features a large prominent time display and steps display at its foot, while the date, battery percentage, and current heart rate add contrast between them. It’s my current watch face of choice for the Sense 2, and best of all, it’s free.

Minimal Sunset Price: Free

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If you love the gradient design of Huygens but wish that was applied to the actual font, well, you’re in luck. Minimal Sunset does just that. It doesn’t display much — just the date and time — but it packs a total of six gradients for those who don’t like pink-to-blue hues.

Minimolo Price: Free

Fitbit

Minimolo’s a Fitbit clock face that puts minimalistic design first. The time display is large and easy to read, printed in a narrow font. The face also displays total steps, distance, and heart rate. Tapping the face also pulls up a battery bar in the top left. Overall, Minimolo is among the classiest clocks on the Fitbit gallery.

Modern Analog Price: Free

Fitbit

Who doesn’t love an analog clock face on a smartwatch? Modern Analog runs a circular dial around the Versa series, Ionic, or Sense complete with a colorful minute hand. Although the face focuses on minimalism, it nonetheless features a heart rate readout in the bottom right. The current date is also visible in the center-right of the face.

Neon Price: Free

Fitbit

There are several watch faces called Neon on the Fitbit Gallery, but this specific example takes full advantage of its name. This clock face is unique as it displays the time in both analog and digital formats. Five dials surrounding the watch face display the battery percentage, the date, the digital time, steps, and heart rate. It may be a little cluttered for some, but it definitely pops on maximum brightness.

Programmer’s Watch Price: Free

Here’s a watch face that’s jam-packed with useful information. Called the Programmer’s Watch, this face includes details for weather, sunrise/sunset times, UTC, and your usual helping of heath stats. On first inspection, it seems pretty busy, but a deeper look reveals a smartly laid out data set. Once again, this clock face supports Fitbit’s modern smartwatches.

Read It & Weep Price: Free

Fitbit

Here’s an excellent text-based clock face for your Fitbit. Read It & Weep packs a black and white design that displays the time and date in text. It’s simple but surprisingly easy to read if you’re easily confused by numeric time readouts. We would’ve liked a few more customization options, but overall, this face will serve you well alongside any Fitbit band or outfit.

Terminal Price: Free

Fitbit

There are plenty of Linux terminal-style faces on the Fitbit gallery, but this one is our favorite. Not only is it free, but it’s also open source. It displays core personal and device information, including time and date, battery life, steps, distance, and heart rate. You can also add a personalized username, choose from one of six fonts, or five themes in the face’s settings menu.

Thexa Price: Free

Fitbit

Here’s one for lovers of the digital watch aesthetic. Thexa mimics dot-matrix watches with a four-level approach to displaying fitness data and time. Each level showcases two stats, with steps, caloric burn, floors, and active minutes detailed in bars along the face’s left edge. Along the right-hand side, heart rate, time, date, and numerical step counter are on display. There’s a small battery display in the top center, too. As for color options, you get a choice between black, green, gray, and red.

