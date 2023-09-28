Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3: What's the difference and which should you buy?
The Fitbit Inspire 3 is a great example of a capable fitness tracker under $100. Now that it’s a few months old, you can find it for even less. But what if you need something more? Perhaps the Fitbit Charge 6 is something you have your eye on. Below, we look at the Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3.
Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3: Specs
|Fitbit Charge 6
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Display
|Fitbit Charge 6
1.04-inch AMOLED
Full-color
Touchscreen
|Fitbit Inspire 3
1.4-inch AMOLED
Full-color
Touchscreen
Dimensions and weight
|Fitbit Charge 6
36.7 x 23.1 x 11.2mm
37.64g
All measurements do not include a band
|Fitbit Inspire 3
39.37 x 18.54 x 11.68mm
19g
All measurements do not include a band
Materials
|Fitbit Charge 6
Aluminum, glass, and resin
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Glass and resin
Limitations
|Fitbit Charge 6
Operating temp.: 14 to 113 degrees F
Max operating alt.: 28,000ft
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Operating temp.: 32 to 104 degrees F
Max operating alt.: 28,000ft
Phone compatibility
|Fitbit Charge 6
Android 9 Pie or later
iOS 15 or higher
You MUST use a Google account to log in
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Android 9 Pie or later
iOS 15 or higher
Battery and power
|Fitbit Charge 6
Up to 7 days advertised battery life
Charge time (0 to 100%): Two hours (advertised)
Proprietary charger included in box
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Up to 10 days advertised battery life
Charge time (0 to 100%): Two hours (advertised)
Proprietary charger included in box
Sensors
|Fitbit Charge 6
Optical heart rate monitor
Sleep tracking
AFib monitoring
3-axis accelerometer
Built-in GPS + GLONASS
SpO2 monitoring
EDA & ECG sensors
Ambient light sensor
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Optical heart rate monitor
Sleep tracking
AFib monitoring
3-axis accelerometer
Connected GPS
SpO2 monitoring
Ambient light sensor
Connectivity
|Fitbit Charge 6
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Bluetooth 5.0
Durability
|Fitbit Charge 6
Water resistant up to 50m
No official IP rating
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Water resistant up to 50m
No official IP rating
Services
|Fitbit Charge 6
Google Wallet/Pay
Google Maps (connected notifications only)
YouTube Music (connected controls only)
Notifications (read-only)
Heart-rate transmission to supported gym equipment
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Notifications (read-only)
In-box contents
|Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6
Proprietary charger
Small wrist band
Large wrist band
Six-month Fitbit Premium trial subscription
Paperwork
|Fitbit Inspire 3
Fitbit Inspire 3
Proprietary charger
Small wrist band
Large wrist band
Six-month Fitbit Premium trial subscription
Paperwork
Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3: Design
The Inspire 3 borrows its design traits from Fitbit’s fashion-first Luxe tracker, making it one of the more attractive wearables in the company’s lineup. It’s smaller than the Charge 6 and employs a narrower, all-plastic body and a lighter build. Despite its smaller stature, we liked how the Inspire 3 fit on our wrists during our review. The soft-touch bands and minute pill makes the device incredibly comfortable.
The Charge 6 presents elevated aesthetics, with a pill available in multiple colors, finishes, and bands that fit flush to the body. Despite being a new fitness tracker, the Charge 6 looks much like the Charge 5. However, one big change is the return of the physical button, which should make controlling the tracker much easier. It also includes aluminum, which shrouds the screen and introduces a pleasant contrast between the display and the band.
Although the Inspire 3 wears the larger display (1.4 inches vs 1.04 inches), the Charge 6 has a denser, brighter screen. It also makes much better use of it, with many attractive clock faces.
Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3: Features
This may be an unfair fight. The Inspire 3 and Charge 6 aren’t meant to play in the same fitness tracker segment, so their feature sets reflect their pricing disparity. The Inspire 3 is a much simpler tracker covering the basics and a hint more.
You’ll find most of the usual fitness tracker features, including heart rate tracking, distance and step tracking, SpO2 monitoring, Fitbit’s Active Zone Minutes metric, and sleep monitoring. All of these provide reliable and detailed data, especially the latter. We were impressed that the Inspire 3 could keep up with even the most erratic sleeping schedules prompted by travel.
The Inspire 3 trumps the Charge 6 in one important arena: longevity.
Beyond fitness, the Inspire 3 brings some welcome smart features, but the list is not extensive. Notifications support and a Find My Phone app cover the basics, but you miss out on music controls, the ability to reply to texts to take calls, and any of the Google goodness coming to new Fitbit devices. We’ll talk about these in a few paragraphs’ time.
It’s worth noting that the Inspire 3 trumps the Charge 6 in one important arena: longevity. The cheaper tracker has a battery life of up to 10 days, which we got surprisingly close to. Granted, that drops to three days when the always-on mode is active, but the Inspire 3 will likely go for longer periods without recharging.
As the first Fitbit fitness tracker under Google, the Charge 6 is the first to include some core Google features. You’ll find YouTube Music controls, Google Maps support with turn-by-turn navigation, and Google Wallet for mobile payments. You’ll also need a Google account to set up the device — something all-new Fitbit buyers will be required to do from 2025.
The Charge 6 also boasts a more mature health tracking kit. Google promises heart rate tracking improvements thanks to learnings from the Pixel Watch. The device also tracks SpO2 levels while you sleep and sleep data, boasts an ECG and EDA stress sensor, and a built-in GPS. The latter is hugely important for runners who do not want to lug their phones around to track their routes. If you opt for the Inspire 3, you must do just that.
Automatic activity recognition is also part of the Charge 6’s kit, making it easier for users to start training and have the tracker pick the appropriate workout. If you want to choose your workout manually, 40 exercises are available, including surfing, CrossFit, and HIIT. Unlike the Inspire 3 or other Fitbit devices, the Charge 6 can broadcast heart rate data to public gym equipment. That’s a nice little feature for those who train on supported treadmills or Pelaton machinery.
Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3: Price and colors
- Fitbit Charge 6: $159.95
- Fitbit Inspire 3: $99.99
The Fitbit Charge 6 launched on September 28, 2023, with global availability from October 12, 2023. The device is priced at $159.95 and is available in three colors: Coral, black, and Porcelain bands, with black, silver, and Champagne bodies.
As mentioned, the Inspire 3 isn’t playing in the same space as the Charge 6. It’s a budget fitness tracker, and its $99 list price represents this. It debuted on April 13, 2023, alongside the Sense 2 and Versa 4. Colors on offer include Morning Glow, Lilac Bliss, and Midnight Zen, with additional Chili Pepper and Deep Dive translucent bands. There are also two stainless steel mesh bands in platinum and soft gold.
Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3: Which should you buy?
Those serious about monitoring their health and fitness should opt for a smartwatch. They’ve become immensely useful devices with specific sensors and excellent analysis tools. Generally, those buying a fitness tracker are just beginning their fitness journey or operating on a limited budget.
With this in mind, the Fitbit Charge 6 does look like a steep investment. Although it’s launching at $20 cheaper than the Charge 5 it replaces, the Charge 6 remains expensive, especially as its price encroaches on cheaper and older smartwatch models. We’d still recommend it as the best fitness tracker in Fitbit’s lineup, but only if you want a device in this format.
As for the Inspire 3, it’s arguably the best budget fitness tracker you can buy. It’s attractive, slim, and capable. While it does lack many features you’ll find on the Charge 6, it is substantially cheaper. In reality, this is the better buy if you’re seeking a tracker that covers the basics and looks good doing it.
But which fitness tracker do you prefer? Who wins in our Fitbit Charge 6 vs Inspire 3 comparison? Let us know by voting in our poll below.
FAQs
Both the Fitbit Charge 6 and Inspire 3 are water resistant up to 50 meters.
Yes, both the Fitbit Charge 6 and Inspire 3 have sleep tracking functionality.
No, neither the Fitbit Charge 6 nor the Inspire 3 can monitor blood pressure.
Yes, both the Charge 6 and Inspire 3 can display messages as notifications.
Neither fitness tracker can store or play music from their internal storage, but the Charge 6 can be used as a YouTube Music remote to control tracks playing on your phone.