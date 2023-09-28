Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.
Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: What's new and which should you buy?
Fitbit is synonymous with fitness trackers, and its Charge series is largely responsible for this. While the Fitbit Charge 5 added some specific wellness monitoring kit, the new Fitbit Charge 6 brings more Google-focused features to your wrist. Does this make it better, and what else is new? Learn more in our Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6 comparison.
Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: Specs
|Fitbit Charge 6
|Fitbit Charge 5
Display
|Fitbit Charge 6
1.04-inch AMOLED
Full-color
Touchscreen
|Fitbit Charge 5
1.04-inch AMOLED
Full-color
Touchscreen
Dimensions and weight
|Fitbit Charge 6
36.7 x 23.1 x 11.2mm
37.64g
All measurements do not include a band
|Fitbit Charge 5
36.7 x 22.7 x 11.2mm
28g
All measurements do not include a band
Materials
|Fitbit Charge 6
Aluminum, glass, and resin
|Fitbit Charge 5
Aluminum, glass, and resin
Limitations
|Fitbit Charge 6
Operating temp.: 14 to 113 degrees F
Max operating alt.: 28,000ft
|Fitbit Charge 5
Operating temp.: 14 to 113 degrees F
Max operating alt.: 28,000ft
Phone compatibility
|Fitbit Charge 6
Android 9 Pie or later
iOS 15 or higher
You MUST use a Google account to log in
|Fitbit Charge 5
Android 9 Pie or later
iOS 15 or higher
Battery and power
|Fitbit Charge 6
Up to 7 days advertised battery life
Charge time (0 to 100%): Two hours (advertised)
Proprietary charger included in box
|Fitbit Charge 5
Up to 7 days advertised battery life
Charge time (0 to 100%): Two hours (advertised)
Proprietary charger included in box
Sensors
|Fitbit Charge 6
Optical heart rate monitor
Sleep tracking
AFib monitoring
3-axis accelerometer
Built-in GPS + GLONASS
SpO2 monitoring
EDA & ECG sensors
Ambient light sensor
|Fitbit Charge 5
Optical heart rate monitor
Sleep tracking
AFib monitoring
3-axis accelerometer
Built-in GPS + GLONASS
SpO2 monitoring
EDA & ECG sensors
Ambient light sensor
Connectivity
|Fitbit Charge 6
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
|Fitbit Charge 5
Bluetooth 5.0
NFC
Durability
|Fitbit Charge 6
Water resistant up to 50m
No official IP rating
|Fitbit Charge 5
Water resistant up to 50m
No official IP rating
Services
|Fitbit Charge 6
Google Wallet/Pay
Google Maps (connected notifications only)
YouTube Music (connected controls only)
Notifications (read-only)
Heart-rate transmission to supported gym equipment
|Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Pay
Notifications (read-only)
In-box contents
|Fitbit Charge 6
Fitbit Charge 6
Proprietary charger
Small wrist band
Large wrist band
Six-month Fitbit Premium trial subscription
Paperwork
|Fitbit Charge 5
Fitbit Charge 5
Proprietary charger
Small wrist band
Large wrist band
Six-month Fitbit Premium trial subscription
Paperwork
Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: Design
Smartwatches and fitness trackers launched in 2023 look an awful lot like their predecessors, and the Fitbit Charge 6 continues that trend. Fitbit’s new tracker largely recycles the design of the Charge 5, including the flush band fitting, metal bezels surrounding a generous AMOLED display, and strap fastening mechanism. What is new is a physical button, which replaces Charge 5’s unreliable inductive groove. This was among our biggest gripes with Fitbit’s former fitness tracker during our review, and we’re thrilled the pusher returns on the new model. The Charge 6 does add substantial weight to the package, though. It now tips the scales at over 37.6 grams — a 34% increase over the Charge 5. It’s also slightly wider, but you’ll barely notice this without a tape measure.
Beyond the Charge 6’s physical button, new colorways, and heavier shell, it’s difficult to tell the two trackers apart. This isn’t bad, as the Charge 5 brought some pleasant styling refinements to the fitness tracking segment.
Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: Features
Fitbit’s fitness trackers miss out on a few smartwatch features on the Versa 3, original Sense, and Google Pixel Watch (the Versa 4 and Sense 2 notoriously stripped back a lot of features), but the Charge 6 does bring some new functionality to the segment. There are also no features on the Charge 5 you won’t find on the Charge 6.
As Fitbit is now under Google’s wing, you’ll find YouTube Music controls on the Charge 6. It’s the first Charge model to include some music management since the Charge 4 packed built-in Spotify controls. Notably, the Charge 5 misses out on music control entirely. The Charge 6 also includes one month of YouTube Premium. It’s worth noting that neither tracker can store and play music from their storage banks.
Think of the Charge 6 as the Charge 5 Plus.
The Charge 6 also welcomes two Google apps, namely Maps and Wallet. The former includes turn-by-turn navigation support, allowing you to use your Charge 6 as a guide in a new city or to your favorite restaurant. The Charge 5 misses out on both apps.
You’ll also find a few more quality-of-life changes on the Charge 6. Unlike the Charge 5, which only listed a few commonly used exercises, all 40 can be viewed, scrolled, and picked directly from the Charge 6. Conveniently, it’ll still show your popular exercises up top. New exercises, including surfing, CrossFit, and HIIT, are also present if you enjoy more than running or cycling. If you use a public gym, you’ll be happy to know that the Charge 6 can now broadcast heart rate data to supported machines. It uses encrypted Bluetooth, so it’s safe to use out and about. It’s a big win for gym goers seeking a tracker to augment their favorite equipment.
Other changes affect the Charge 6’s fitness tracking kit, too, the chief of which is heart rate tracking accuracy. While we lamented the Charge 5’s mediocre heart rate monitoring, Fitbit promises a more reliable experience on the new device. According to Google, this is thanks to data garnered from the Pixel Watch. There’s no word of a new sensor on the Charge 6, so we’ll have to see how its accuracy compares to its predecessor once we get the device in hand.
There are plenty of commonalities between the Charge 6 and Charge 5. The sensor arrays are identical, with the EDA, ECG, and heart rate monitors all making a return appearance. Battery life is quoted as the same across both devices — around seven days. Importantly, we struggled to hit that number with the Charge 5, so it remains to be seen if the new device fares any better.
Ultimately, at least on paper, the Charge 6 trumps its predecessor on smart and fitness features. It’s the more complete device.
Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: Price and colors
- Fitbit Charge 6: Launched at $159.95
- Fitbit Charge 5: Launched at $179.99
The Fitbit Charge 5 has been around for over two years, and you can still snap one up. While it launched for $179 — $20 more than the Charge 6 — you can now find it much cheaper. This still makes it a great option if you want a mature Fitbit tracker but are slightly budget-limited. Band colors on offer include black, Steel Blue, and Lunar White.
Fitbit launched Charge 6 pre-orders on September 28, 2023, with global availability coming a little later, on October 12, 2023. Despite the two-year launch gap between the Charge 6 and the previous generation, we’re seeing a slight price reduction. You’ll need to budget $159 to snag Fitbit’s latest tracker. Colors on offer largely mimic Google’s Pixel line, with Coral, black, and Porcelain bands. Bezel finishes available also include black, silver, and Champagne.
Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6: Which should you buy?
The Charge 5 added a bright display and more wellness-checking features, but it failed to impress with its mediocre battery life, missing music control features, and inaccurate heart rate sensor. Even if you might find it much cheaper than the Charge 6, we don’t recommend you purchase the Charge 5 right now.
With the Charge 6, Fitbit has righted the wrongs made on its previous tracker. Google is finally making its influence felt with Maps and Wallet, and YouTube Music support, all appearing on the new device. There are better options for gymgoers and general trainers who like diversifying their regimes and the promise of improved heart rate monitoring. It may be slightly pricier, but the Charge 6 is the better wearable. Think of it as the Charge 5 Plus.
Notably, both devices encroach on cheaper and more capable smartwatches, both new and from generations past. Plenty of Fitbit alternatives are worth considering, so don’t scratch those from your buying decisions.
But do you agree with our Fitbit Charge 5 vs Charge 6 verdict? Let us know which Fitbit you think is best by voting in our poll.
Do you prefer the Fitbit Charge 6 or Charge 5?
FAQs
Based on measurements and dimensions, Fitbit Charge 5 bands should fit the Fitbit Charge 6 and vice versa.
The Fitbit Charge 5 and Charge 6 are both water resistant up to 50 meters.
Neither the Fitbit Charge 5 nor the Charge 6 feature blood pressure monitoring features.
You can receive message notifications on both the Charge 6 and Charge 5.
The Charge 6 and Charge 5 cannot store or play music, but the new tracker can control YouTube Music tracks playing on your phone.