The Fitbit app on your Pixel Watch just got a gorgeous Material 3 makeover

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

TL;DR The Fitbit app on the Pixel Watch has received a massive redesign to adopt the new Material 3 Expressive style.

Everything from the icon, to the tiles, exercise tracking, and Morning Brief has gotten a fresh coat of paint.

The update is now rolling out in stages to all Pixel Watch models, going back to the original Watch 1.

After Google Calendar, Keep, and Messages, it’s time for another Wear OS app to get a fresh new coat of Material 3 Expressive paint. Fitbit is the lucky winner of this round; the app has gotten a complete revamp through every menu, submenu, and option. And it looks gorgeous.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a preferred source in Google Search to support us and make sure you never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

The update is slowly rolling out to Pixel Watch 1, 2, and 3 units. It was waiting to download in the Play Store on my Watch 3. It brought the app up to v3.40.1.794050398, and once it was done, I had to wait a few minutes for all the changes to take effect. The result is a new app look, new tiles, new exercise tracking screens, and even a new Morning Brief. I have a million screenshots to share with you, so let’s get to it.

First, the app icons in the drawer have been changed. Gone are the solid color backgrounds; instead, we have a new white background with colorful gradient icons for the main Fitbit app, breathing exercises, and the exercise tracker.

Old New

All the little cards in the main Fitbit app have gotten an uplift to emphasize readability and colors. There’s less grey, that’s for sure. Plus, I see bolder indicators for low or high warnings, and the ongoing goals for the day are all better highlighted in a popping blue. Expressive’s rouder typography signature is here too, thanks to some Roboto Flex touches.

Old New Old New

All the cards and graphs for each tile have received the same treatment. Fonts The sleep graph is now multicolored instead of being a monochromatic purple, and it stretches to fill the entire display.

Old New Old New

Here are a couple more screenshots of the new graphs and menus in the app. I admit, I absolutely love these bold new colors, and the less grey the better.

New New

Stepping away from the app, all of the tiles have been updated to showcase the new design. The progress circles around the display are gone, now replaced by smaller progress circles around the metric’s icon. In some cases, there’s more info: the steps tile shows the full goal, for example, and emphasizes the remaining steps instead of the achieved ones. In some other tiles, there’s less info: the cardio load tile no longer tells me if my readiness is high or low, but I can tell by just looking at the number “15” that my readiness is in the tank today. The sleep tile is more readable now, and the exercise icons have larger and more visible stick figures. Overall, I do like the entire direction the tiles have gone. I think they’re more modern and more readable, too.

Old New Old New Old New Old New Old New

The exercise tracking screen has one of the coolest — and most unnecessary — changes: The start button animates into a squiggly shape before it starts tracking. I do appreciate the more readable and color-coded heart rate zone indicator, though, once it gets going.

New New New

Finally, the Morning Brief has also received a similar uplift. The newer and bigger font choice is the most significant change here, with extra info for cardio load on the readiness screen, better emphasis on the sleep score, and a larger weather icon.

Old New Old New Old New Old New Old New

The update doesn’t seem to be limited to the Pixel Watch 3. Redditor u/Gakacto confirmed he received it on his first-gen Pixel Watch, so there’s a high chance this is now rolling out to all Pixel Watch models. Check the Play Store for a pending update and, if you don’t see any, be patient. It’s likely this is a staged rollout and it’ll show up for you soon.

Follow