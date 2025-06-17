Here's an early look at Google Keep's Material 3 Expressive design on Wear OS

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is prepping Material 3 Expressive design changes for the Wear OS version of Google Keep.

We’ve spotted the changes in the latest build on the OnePlus Watch 2R running Wear OS 4.

It includes redesigned buttons and note cards, a new animation, and an updated checklist interface.

Like Android, Wear OS will receive several visual changes based on Google’s new Material 3 Expressive design language. We’ve already seen some of the system-level interface improvements in the first Wear OS 6 Developer Preview build. We now have an early look at the visual upgrades coming to the Google Keep app for Wear OS.

Authority Insights story on Android Authority. Discover You're reading anstory on Android Authority. Discover Authority Insights for more exclusive reports, app teardowns, leaks, and in-depth tech coverage you won't find anywhere else.

We’ve spotted the Material 3 Expressive design changes in the latest Google Keep release for Wear OS (version 5.25.232.01). As you can see in the attached screenshots, the revamped app has a larger “+” button on the home page and a new design for the notes cards. Instead of showing images in the background of a note, the redesigned cards have a carousel for the photos.

The “Add reminder,” “Pin,” and “Archive” buttons are no longer stacked vertically and don’t feature any labels. They’re arranged in a single row and feature a new expanding animation when you select them. The scroll bar to the right is slightly thicker, giving users a bigger touch target for more effortless scrolling.

Lastly, notes with checklists have a slightly updated UI. When you check all the items in the list, you get a new expressive “All done!” animation at the bottom and a smaller “Uncheck all” button with no label.

This refreshed Google Keep UI is live for us on the OnePlus Watch 2R running Wear OS 4, confirming that Google will extend the Material 3 Expressive changes to older Wear OS releases. However, it’s not available widely at the moment, but we expect Google to roll it out to more users in the coming days.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.