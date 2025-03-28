Fitbit Health Metrics just got a much-needed makeover

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR An update to the Fitbit app has revamped the Health Metrics page.

The update makes the layout more modern and mobile-friendly.

The revamp is live for both the Android and iOS versions.

Recently, Fitbit updated the Water page to bring it closer in line with other stat pages in the app. Now the same thing is starting to happen for the Health Metrics page.

Spotted by 9to5Google, the Health Metrics page in the Fitbit app has undergone a redesign. Previously, the page featured two tabs: Today and Trends. The Today tab showed you five stats that include your breathing rate, heart rate variability, skin temperature, oxygen saturation, and resting heart rate. Meanwhile, in the Trends tab, you could see your data on these variables over a 7-day, 30-day, or 90-day period.

Old Today Tab Old Trends Tab Old Breathing Rate

The revamp, however, helps to modernize the design of the page and makes it a little more mobile-friendly. In this redesign, there is now one page for Today, the tabs have been removed. This Today page features a five-part gauge and a “x of 5” count that corresponds to the five measureables listed below it.

If you tap on one of these stats, it will take you to a Trends chart with tabs for week, month, and year. These pages also provide a helpful explanation for whatever metric you’re looking at.

New Health Metrics New Breathing Rate New Resting Heart Rate

It seems that this revamp is available for both Android and iOS (version 4.39). However, the change hasn’t widely rolled out on Android quite yet.

In related news, Fitbit recently rolled out a test for a “Personalized Sleep Schedule” feature. However, this feature is an experiment that’s part of Fitbit Labs and isn’t available to everyone.

