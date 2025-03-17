Fitbit's latest experiment will help you sort out your awful sleep schedule

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR Fitbit is testing a “Personalized Sleep Schedule” feature.

After you answer surveys throughout the day, the feature will suggest bedtimes and wake times for optimal sleep.

Users will take a survey in the morning, three during the day, and a final one at night.

Last year, we discovered a Fitbit feature that would provide a personalized sleep summary meant to help users get better sleep. At the time, this feature was still in the early days of development. Now it looks like development has progressed far enough that Fitbit is finally ready to start letting some users test it out.

According to 9to5Google, users are starting to see “Personalized Sleep Schedule” in Fitbit Labs. The feature is said to survey “your energy levels multiple times daily to analyze your responses and provide an evening sleep schedule.” It will then suggest “bedtimes and wake times to help you get the optimal amount of sleep to meet your needs for the next day.” To get the best results, it recommends completing as many of the daily surveys as possible.

Over the course of the day, you’ll be served a total of five optional surveys. One survey is for your morning check-in (available until 10 AM), which contains multiple-choice and free-form questions about what may impact your next night of sleep. The next three are available during the day and allow you to rate your energy levels. The final survey (available before 11 PM) also contains multiple choice and free-form questions about what might impact your sleep that night.

After you fill out the evening bedtime check-in survey, you’ll receive your Personalized Sleep Schedule. When creating your sleep schedule, the feature takes into account “your current sleep debt and sleep needs.” This sleep schedule then tells you the optimal times to go to bed and wake up so you get the amount of sleep you need.

Before you can begin using this feature, you’ll need to satisfy a few requirements. First, you need to be 18 years or older, live in the US, be signed into your Google Account, and use the Fitbit app on Android in English. You’ll also need to review and accept the lab-specific consent form and have an offer to join the Personalized Sleep Schedule lab in the app.

