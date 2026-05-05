Fitbit's Public Preview app is missing data for some users

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

TL;DR The Fitbit app is failing to show data for some users.

The cause of the behavior is unknown.

A Fitbit forum moderator recommends restarting affected devices and apps.

It looks like the Fitbit app is acting up for quite a few users. According to posts on Reddit, the app’s new timeline-style Today tab is showing up largely blank on some devices, not showing any info beyond weekly exercise progress and a handful of daily stats.

PiunikaWeb‘s rounded up some reports from the past week that say the updated Public Preview version of the Fitbit app is busted, showing only a few top-level metrics without any of the AI-generated text that version of the app is supposed to be full of. Folks just migrating their legacy Fitbit accounts to Google are facing trouble, as well.

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Fitbit’s current Public Preview build is heavily leveraged into AI, using Gemini to create text summaries of the data Fitbit collects, as well as guidance based on that data. This content takes up most of the redesigned home screen; without it, the majority of the UI is blank.

Anecdotally, I’m not seeing this behavior on my own devices; there, the Fitbit app’s Public Preview build is as chatty as ever, currently featuring AI-generated text snippets inviting me to join a blood pressure study and asking whether I forgot to wear my Pixel Watch yesterday (I did).

PiunikaWeb also mentions some user reports that claim legacy Fitbit data has been lost in the ongoing Fitbit-to-Google account transition. A moderator on Fitbit’s help forums mentions that some data has been pushed out of the app’s home screen in the Public Preview design and may be visible on the app’s Fitness tab; if your data is actually missing after making an account transition, they recommend restarting your tracker and restarting the app.

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