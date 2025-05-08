WHOOP 5.0: The best screenless fitness tracker just got a successor

WHOOP

TL;DR WHOOP has launched a new generation of bands, the WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP Medical Grade (MG).

The devices introduce upgraded health features, ECG support, blood pressure monitoring, and more.

The company also introduced a new tiered pricing structure for its membership, starting at $199 annually.

Two years after releasing the WHOOP 4.0, the performance brand is back with two more screen-free fitness trackers: the WHOOP 5.0 and the all-new WHOOP Medical Grade (MG). The brand’s current generation is already a popular pick among athletes and health enthusiasts who don’t want a distracting display on their wellness trackers, and the latest models bring upgraded health features and hardware refinements for even deeper health insights.

On the hardware side, both the new WHOOP models land 7% smaller than the previous generation. Despite their slimmer form factors, they pack in upgraded sensors and more efficient processors that promise to collect data more frequently without taking a toll on the battery life.

In fact, battery life has actually improved, with both new WHOOP trackers offering more than 14 days of use between charges. Paired with the new wireless PowerPack, the WHOOP 5.0 can last a full month on the wrist. Meanwhile, WHOOP has also introduced refreshed accessories, including new leather bands for a more polished look. The devices can also still be worn in alternative spots around the body with compatible accessories.

The most meaningful upgrades, however, are under the hood. New to the bands is Healthspan with WHOOP Age, a feature that estimates users’ physiological age using nine health markers, ranging from resting heart rate to tracked sleep quality. The tool is part of WHOOP’s broader push toward long-term health tracking.

In that vein, the company also introduced an FDA-approved ECG feature appropriately dubbed Heart Screener. It provides on-demand readings from the wrist and sends results directly to users’ healthcare providers, detecting signs of atrial fibrillation and providing irregular heart rhythm notifications. As with similar features on other wearables, it’s limited to users over 22 and not recommended for people with pacemakers or other implanted devices. The medical-grade feature is also exclusive to the WHOOP MG.

The latest WHOOP bands also roll out with Blood Pressure Insights, which estimates systolic and diastolic pressure without a dedicated cuff. Other updates include improved sleep tracking, expanded fitness tracking metrics, and Women’s Hormonal Insights. This last female-focused feature delivers personalized insights into how users’ hormonal changes impact sleep, stress, and recovery through each stage of life. WHOOP is also teasing Advanced Labs, a forthcoming feature that will integrate clinical blood test results directly into the app.

New membership plans WHOOP didn’t stop at hardware or feature updates; the company also introduced a new tiered membership structure. The base level, WHOOP One, starts at $199 per year and covers core tracking features. WHOOP Peak, at $239 per year, adds more advanced insights, and WHOOP Life, priced at $359 per year, unlocks the full suite of features, including detailed health reports and premium support.

This menu of membership options represents a notable shift from the singular price model of the past. However, the memberships are still rather pricey and won’t be a fit for those who prefer a one-time purchase. For interested shoppers, the WHOOP 5.0 and WHOOP MG are available now at whoop.com, along with updated accessories and membership plans.

