Google pushes back the deadline for moving your old Fitbit account

TL;DR After acquiring Fitbit, Google announced plans to move existing users over to Google accounts.

A February 2 deadline was previously shared for that transition.

Google has now pushed the cutoff back to May 19.

Procrastination can be one tough habit to shake. We know we need to get things done, but for one reason or another, we keep putting them off and off… and off and off. Google seems to be feeling a little sympathy for those of us who struggle along these lines, as the company has just pushed back a significant deadline for Fitbit users.

Google announced that it was buying Fitbit all the way back in 2019, and a couple years later, the deal was done. With Fitbit under the Google umbrella, it was only going to be a matter of time before Google started consolidating some of the resources involved — like we’ve been seeing with adding Nest support to Google Home.

For Fitbit, the big transition Google’s been pushing has been to move all those users over to Google accounts. First, the plan was to get that done sometime in 2025, but last year, Google set a new deadline: Fitbit users would have to move to a Google account by February 2, 2026. With that cutoff just days away, Google has extended the deadline.

Instead of February 2, old Fitbit users now have until May 19 to make the Google transition. After that date (assuming it doesn’t slide back any further), you’ll no longer be able to use Fitbit without a Google account.

Google also shares a new, second deadline: If you decline to set up a Google account, your old Fitbit data will start being deleted, beginning July 15. You can always request it’s deleted ahead of that, or download a copy for your own uses, but after that date, further access can’t be guaranteed.

Fitbit users have already had a lot of time to weigh their option here, so hopefully anyone who hasn’t taken action yet at least has a sense by now of how they’d like to proceed — now you’ve just got to actually do it. Hit up Google’s support page for all the details you’ll need, no matter which path forward you take.

