Time is running out for Fitbit users who haven’t switched to Google accounts

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Google has set a final deadline of February 2, 2026, for all Fitbit users to switch to Google Accounts.

Users who don’t migrate by then will lose access to their Fitbit account and all historical health data.

The transition is mandatory for continued access, though users can still export or delete their data instead of migrating.

If you’re still using a Fitbit account to track your health and fitness data, it’s time to start thinking about the inevitable switch. Google has officially set a deadline of February 2, 2026, for all Fitbit users to migrate to a Google Account, after which, access to the Fitbit service will no longer be available through the old system. (h/t: 9to5Google)

This change has been a long time coming. Ever since Google acquired Fitbit, it’s been gradually merging the two ecosystems. In 2023, users were first given the option to log in to Fitbit using their Google accounts. While existing Fitbit accounts continued to work during the transition period, Google made it clear that this wouldn’t last forever.

Initially, the company had set 2025 as the target year for making Google Accounts mandatory. But now, there’s a specific date: February 2, 2026. After that, if users haven’t migrated, they’ll lose access to their Fitbit data and services. Worse still, historical health data will be deleted (unless it’s retained for legal compliance).

For context, Fitbit originally had a standalone account system with separate login credentials. However, with the move to Google Accounts, the company promises improved security, including support for two-factor authentication. New features and devices, like the Pixel Watch 2 and Fitbit Charge 6, already require Google Accounts, so many users have already made the switch.

If you haven’t yet, the process is pretty straightforward. Make sure your Fitbit app is up to date on Android or iOS, then head to the settings menu and tap on “Move Account”. Google has also provided detailed instructions to help users through the process.

Alternatively, Fitbit users who prefer not to migrate can download or delete their data before the deadline. This option may appeal to privacy-conscious individuals hesitant to link their fitness data to a Google account.

While the transition might feel like the end of an era for long-time Fitbit users, it’s part of Google’s larger strategy to unify its health and fitness efforts. Whether you’re sticking with Fitbit or moving on, make sure to act before the deadline to avoid losing your data.

