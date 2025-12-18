Google Home app update finally makes moving devices from Nest app less painful

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google Home’s December 10 update adds one-tap transfer for Nest devices.

You can now move multiple cameras and other Nest hardware from the Nest app in one go.

The feature appears to be limited to Google Home public preview users.

Google has published the changelog for the December 10 Google Home app update a few days after the update itself rolled out.

It’s a small update, but a useful one nevertheless. According to the changelog, you can now transfer all of your devices from the Nest App with a single tap, including multiple cameras at once. Until now, moving devices over was a clunky, one-by-one process.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Google notes that all Nest cameras, thermostats, locks, and smoke alarms, dating back to 2015, are now available in the Google Home app.

The company has been steadily transitioning Nest features and devices into the Google Home app since 2023, with the goal of fully retiring the legacy Nest app and letting users manage everything in one place. This update removes one more barrier for anyone who’s been putting off the switch. That said, it looks like the feature is only available for Google Home users enrolled in the Public Preview program.

Follow