Confirmed: The first triple-screen foldable phone is coming next week

TL;DR HUAWEI has announced a September 10 launch event where it’s expected to reveal a triple-screen foldable phone.

A company executive also claimed that the device would be an “epoch-making” product that rivals can’t make.

We’ve known for a while now that HUAWEI was gearing up to launch a dual-folding triple-screen foldable phone. The waiting will soon be over, as the company has just announced a September launch event.

HUAWEI announced a September 10 event on Weibo, taking place at 2:30 PM GMT+8 (2:30 AM ET). The company didn’t mention specific products that will be launched on the day. However, consumer group CEO Richard Yu noted on the platform that the event will see the debut of HUAWEI’s “most leading, innovative, and disruptive product.” The executive went so far as to call it an “epoch-making” product that rival manufacturers can’t make.

Still not sure what HUAWEI will show off on the day? The company’s teaser image for the event all but confirms that a triple-screen foldable phone will debut at the event. Check it out below.

A source also told Bloomberg that HUAWEI will reveal a foldable phone that folds twice on September 10. So there’s little doubt about what we’ll see next week.

The new device is said to sport two hinges that allow it to fold into a Z-shape for a smartphone form factor. Leaks suggest the phone packs a 10-inch screen when unfolded, dwarfing the 7.6-inch and 8-inch screens seen on current foldable phones. HUAWEI’s Richard Yu has also been photographed with the device on two separate occasions, and the images suggest the folded device could be thinner than some conventional foldable phones.

One thing you shouldn’t expect on this new foldable phone is Google integration. The HUAWEI trade ban means the company still can’t use Google Mobile Services on its devices, although solutions like Gbox have appeared over the years.

Either way, September is shaping up to be a big one for tech enthusiasts. In addition to the HUAWEI triple-screen foldable phone on September 10, Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series on September 9. If that’s not enough, IFA 2024 takes place this week, and we’re expecting loads of tech announcements.

