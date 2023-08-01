IFA 2023: Here's what to expect from the tech show From ASUS and HONOR to Samsung and TCL, here's what to expect at IFA 2023.

By Hadlee Simons • 11 hours ago

IFA 2023 is being held in Berlin from September 1 to 5, giving tech media and the public an opportunity to see and try out the latest tech products. Last year’s show was the first one back following the Covid-19 pandemic, and we’re full-steam ahead with this year’s running.

What should you expect, though? Are there any early rumors about participating brands? Here’s what we know about IFA 2023.

IFA 2023: Important information What is IFA? IFA stands for Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin. It’s the largest annual tech convention in Europe. Roughly 161,000 visitors attended the 2022 running. That’s a way down from the 238,700 visitors of 2019, but an understandable drop given that it was the first one since the pandemic.

When is IFA 2023? IFA 2023 will take from September 1 to 5.

Where will IFA 2023 take place? IFA 2023 will take place in Berlin, Germany, at the Berlin Messe.

Is IFA 2023 open to the public? Yes, IFA 2023 is open to the public. Tickets currently start at €11.78 for students and €22.91 for a general five-day admission. You’ll need to spend a little extra if you’re buying it at the door, though.

What to expect at IFA 2023? Loads of major brands attend IFA each year, either with a direct presence or by holding an event on the sidelines in Berlin. Here are some of the brands we think will show up for IFA 2023, based on past attendance, rumors, and/or educated guesses. Asus

Honor

Huawei

LG

Nokia

OnePlus/OPPO

Samsung

Sony

TCL

ASUS

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

ASUS has long been a fixture at IFA, showing laptops and other products at the event over the years. It showed off the Zenbook 17 Fold OLED at last year’s event, which was a laptop with a folding screen. There’s no word on what to expect from the brand at IFA 2023, but we wouldn’t be surprised to see a refreshed Zenbook 17 Fold along with other new laptops.

HONOR

Kris Carlon / Android Authority

HONOR is no stranger to IFA, having shown off the HONOR 70 phone, HONOR Pad 8 tablet, and MagicBook 14 laptop last year. So what are we expecting this time?

Well, the scuttlebutt is that IFA 2023 could be the global launch of the Magic V2. This device was recently announced in China and makes our list of the best foldable phones purely due to its ultra-thin design. We’re not sure about anything else, but more HONOR ecosystem products seem like a safe bet.

HUAWEI

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

HUAWEI brought a variety of products to IFA 2022, including the Nova 10 series, a new Matebook X Pro, a new MatePad Pro tablet, and the HUAWEI Watch D.

We’ve already seen the Nova 11 series launching earlier this year, which suggests we might not see new Nova devices in Berlin. But there are rumors that the company will finally offer 5G phones once again. So IFA seems like as good a place as any to announce this major news.

Other than smartphones, it stands to reason that we’ll see more HUAWEI ecosystem products like tablets, laptops, and wearables.

LG

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

LG might not have a mobile unit anymore, but it still brings a few notable products to IFA each year. Last year saw it bring a bendable 42-inch OLED TV, for one.

We’re therefore expecting some display-related announcements from the company this time. The Korean brand also has a huge appliance division, so don’t be surprised to see the likes of refrigerators, robots, robot vacuum cleaners, and more.

Nokia

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

HMD is focused squarely on budget phones these days, and it indeed announced the Nokia X30 and G30 phones last time out. The company also revealed the T21 budget tablet in Berlin.

We’re therefore bracing for HMD to offer more of the same at IFA 2023. We’ve also seen several recent Nokia-branded phones with a focus on repairability, so that could very well be a differentiating factor this time out too.

OnePlus/OPPO

OPPO has effectively retreated from several major European countries following a legal battle with Nokia. So we’re not sure if the company will show off anything new here. In saying so, the brand might just use the spotlight afforded by IFA to make announcements anyway.

Loads of rumors point to the company working on the OPPO Find N3 foldable, which is also tipped to be the OnePlus Open outside China. So it’s possible IFA 2023 could host the OnePlus Open’s global launch.

Samsung

Rita El Khoury / Android Authority

Samsung made a number of interesting announcements in Berlin in 2022. This included the news that all home appliances would offer Wi-Fi and SmartThings support, as well as all TV remotes offering solar power. It also offered the premium Odyssey G8 gaming monitor, complete with Xbox Game Pass integration.

We’re not quite sure what to expect from the brand this time out, but smart home and display announcements seem like a lock. Much like LG, we’re expecting appliance-related news too.

Sony

Sony launched the Xperia 5 IV the day before IFA 2022 officially kicked off, and it was quite a flagship phone. The device delivered a compact design, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, a huge battery, and plenty of other extra features.

There’s reason to believe that Sony could launch the rumored Xperia 5 V at IFA this year. We saw a leaked promo video earlier in July showing off the phone, suggesting that it can’t be far away. This leaked clip revealed features like a dual rear camera system and a 3.5mm port.

TCL

Ryan McLeod / Android Authority

TCL is a major player in the television space, and we’re indeed keeping an eye out for new TV models from the company in Berlin. The firm also revealed the NxtWear S portable display glasses last year, so that’s something to watch out for this time as well.