Huawei tri-fold foldable spotted in the wild again, and it's thinner than you expect

TL;DR Real-world images of HUAWEI’s apparent triple-screen foldable phone have appeared online once again.

The images show HUAWEI’s consumer group CEO purportedly using the device in a folded state.

The device also seems to be pretty thin for a dual-folding foldable phone.

We’ve heard rumors for months now that HUAWEI will launch a “triple screen” foldable phone featuring two hinges (enabling two folds). A HUAWEI executive was spotted with this apparent device earlier this month, and it looks like the same executive has been pictured with the radical foldable once again.

The popular WHYLAB Weibo account posted two images showing HUAWEI consumer group CEO Richard Yu purportedly using the triple-screen foldable phone. This time, however, we get a look at the apparent device when it’s folded. Check out the shots below.

These images suggest that the dual-folding device could be comparable in thickness to many conventional foldable phones. In fact, we wouldn’t be surprised if it’s thinner than some devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 or older foldables. We can also make out a substantial rear camera bump here.

A big reason to keep an eye on dual-folding foldables is because they can theoretically offer a larger folding screen than a conventional foldable. In fact, it’s believed HUAWEI’s device will offer a 10-inch folding screen, dwarfing the 7.6-inch to 8-inch panels seen on current foldable phones. So this device could be a true replacement for your large-screen tablet.

Would you buy a triple-screen foldable phone like this? 61 votes Yes, even the HUAWEI phone 16 % Yes, but not a HUAWEI device 33 % Maybe, it depends on price/features 31 % No, I'm happy with current foldables 7 % No, I don't care about foldables 13 %

There are a couple of potential downsides to this design, though. This includes the aforementioned thickness, the possible presence of two display creases due to the use of two hinges, and increased component costs due to the larger screen and additional hinge.

Leaker Digital Chat Station most recently claimed that HUAWEI’s triple-screen foldable could launch next month. So you might not have to wait too long to get an official look at this device.

