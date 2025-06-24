This Galaxy Z Flip 7 rival has a bigger battery than S25 Ultra

TL;DR Xiaomi has officially shown off the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2, while also confirming several details.

The new foldable phone will have a Snapdragon 8 Elite chip, a 5,165mAh battery, and 50W wireless charging.

The Mix Flip 2 launches on Thursday in China, but there’s no word on a wider release.

Samsung is preparing to launch the Galaxy Z Flip 7 next month, but rival brand Xiaomi is getting a head start by launching the Xiaomi Mix Flip 2 this week. Now, the manufacturer has given us a look at the flip phone and revealed the first details.

Xiaomi posted images and a video on Weibo today, giving us a first proper look at the Mix Flip 2. Check out the image gallery below.

Xiaomi also posted a brief teaser, seen below. The images and video show off a slim design, a checkerboard pattern on the gold model, and a cover display that seems in line with the original Mix Flip. We’ve also got a dual rear camera system, with Xiaomi mentioning that this has Leica branding.

The manufacturer also posted a few details about the new flip foldable. For starters, the Mix Flip 2 is packing a Snapdragon 8 Elite processor and a 5,165mAh battery. That means it’ll have a bigger battery than the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. Xiaomi adds that the phone will come with 50W wireless charging.

Xiaomi’s upcoming phone also has a 4.01-inch micro-curved cover screen (3,200 nits peak brightness) and an “amazingly flat” 6.86-inch folding screen with an “extremely shallow” crease. In fact, Xiaomi says that after 200,000 folds, the average crease depth should be less than 50 microns, or equivalent to half the thickness of a sheet of paper. In other words, the crease shouldn’t become extremely noticeable over time.

The folding display also has ultra-thin glass (UTG) measuring 50 microns thick, which is in line with the Galaxy Z Flip 6‘s apparent UTG thickness. Otherwise, the phone is said to measure 7.57mm thick and weigh 199 grams.

There are still plenty of unknowns about the Mix Flip 2, but Xiaomi will answer most of these questions on Thursday when it launches the phone. This is expected to be a China-only launch, and there’s no word on a wider release just yet.

