The Z Flip 6 and Moto Razr's biggest nightmare is going global

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR Xiaomi has confirmed the Mix Flip will launch globally in September.

The phone might be unveiled at the Xiaomi 14T series launch happening on September 26.

The Mix Flip boasts a massive battery, super-fast charging, and powerful cameras.

Launched in China just two months ago, the Mix Flip grabbed our attention for its impressive features, positioning it as a serious competitor to established flip phones like the Motorola Razr and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Now, after weeks of speculation, Xiaomi has confirmed the Mix Flip will be expanding to international markets soon.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun announced on X (formerly Twitter) that the Mix Flip will be “coming to global markets this September.” Notably, the company is also launching the Xiaomi 14T series in Europe on September 26, so it’s likely that the Mix Flip could be unveiled for global markets on the same day.

Despite being Xiaomi’s first venture into the flip phone market, the Mix Flip boasts an impressive set of specifications that outshine even some well-established competitors. The device is powered by a 4,780mAh battery, which is not only larger than the batteries in the Galaxy Z Flip 6 and Moto Razr Plus (2024) but also beats the capacities of larger book-style foldables like the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Pixel 9 Pro Fold.

In addition, it supports 67W wired charging, more than double the speed offered by Samsung’s foldable models. Other specs include a 4.01-inch cover screen and a 6.86-inch internal LTPO OLED screen, both of which deliver 3,000 nits of peak brightness and a 120Hz refresh rate.

For photography, the phone packs in a 50MP primary camera and a 50MP 2x floating telephoto lens that also doubles as a macro lens. There are also a few notable drawbacks. The Mix Flip lacks an official IP rating for water resistance and does not support wireless charging.

In terms of pricing, a previous report suggested that the Mix Flip could be priced at around 2,600 Bulgarian leva (~$1,450) in Bulgaria. This would make the phone’s European price significantly higher than the price in China, where it starts at 5,999 yuan (~$825). However, this could partially be due to Xiaomi offering the phone with higher storage and RAM configurations for global markets.

With September drawing to a close, we won’t have to wait long for Xiaomi to reveal all the details about the Mix Flip’s global pricing and availability. As with most Xiaomi products, the Mix Flip is unlikely to be officially launched in the US.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments