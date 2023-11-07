The first Google Pixel 8 series update is out now

The Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro launched just over a month ago, bringing a host of upgrades and software additions to the table. Now, the new phones have received their first update as part of the Pixel line’s November 2023 updates.

Google confirmed the release of the November 2023 update (h/t: 9to5Google ), adding that it would be available on the Pixel 4a 5G and later, the Pixel 5 and newer, and the Pixel Fold .

The manufacturer also detailed a few device-specific tweaks. We’ve indeed got a fix for a Pixel 8 series issue that results in occasional “screen jerkiness when touch registration becomes imprecise.” The update also fixes an occasional green flash when turning off the Pixel 7 Pro screen. And yes, Google is finally fixing a serious storage bug affecting older Pixels.

What else to expect from these updates?

The tweaks don’t end here as Google also outlined a list of bug fixes for all Pixels. Check them out below.

Fix for issue occasionally causing NFC and related services to have instability in certain conditions

Fix for issue occasionally causing system instability when apps request an app that is no longer installed

Fix for issue occasionally causing desktop icons to disappear after unlocking device

Fix for issue occasionally causing the wallpaper to be misaligned for devices with a notch or hole punch camera

Google says the November 2023 update has started rolling out to all Pixels, but cautions that the release will continue over the next week in phases. So don’t despair if your Pixel 8 or older Pixel hasn’t received the update just yet.