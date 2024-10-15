I spent big on the FineWoven Magnetic Link band for my Apple Watch Series 10 — it was worth it

Magnetic Link Apple Watch Band Apple's traditional sport bands are reliable and functional, but the company's FineWoven Magnetic Link band elevates the Apple Watch Series to a more refined aesthetic. It's also extremely comfortable for all-day wear and offers a fantastic, customizable fit to wrists of all sizes. It's well worth forking over extra cash if you want a neater look beyond the gym.

First, let me preface this review by saying I am neither especially fashion-forward nor someone who enjoys spending money. Most often, I can be found in a T-shirt and gym shorts, rummaging through Bulleye’s Playground (the dollar section at the front of every Target). Yet, when this year’s Apple Watch Series 10 landed, I found myself attracted to a somewhat pricey upgrade. After more than a week with the FineWoven Magnetic Link band, I have absolutely no remorse.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Anyone who has experienced the joy of ordering a smartwatch knows there are a series of decisions to consider. Typically, this starts with choosing a case material followed by a case size, then deciphering connectivity, and finally, picking a band style. Some models are covered under the original list price, while upgrades incur an additional fee. For as long as I’ve been testing Apple’s devices, I’ve always opted for the basics, which means sporting one of the included, affordable watch band options. Like most shoppers, I hit check out with a flexible, fluoroelastomer Sport Band in my cart. Usually in gray because I am joyless.

Call it boredom or just the itch to try something different (probably because the Apple Watch design continually fails to offer novelty), but this year, I decided to look closer at the company’s newer band styles. When I spotted the fresh Magnetic Link bands listed under Apple’s Textile category, I was sold (well, once my Editor graciously approved). The suede-like band is available in just three colorways — Black, Dark Taupe, and Blackberry — but each is a rich, deep Autumn hue. I branched out and went with the Blackberry selection, and I have to say, I didn’t know a Plum-colored accessory could look so tasteful in both senses of the word. Does it look good with outfits for all occasions sans maybe your own wedding? Yes. Does it make me crave plums? Also yes. Paired with the slightly thinner case and attractive display of the Series 10, the band is truly elevated.

Apple's FineWoven material is comfortable and classy, and available in three rich hues.

The material is also incredibly soft and quite comfortable, both for daily wear and overnight while tracking sleep. I haven’t found it to attract a conspicuous amount of dust and the toothpaste I got on it day one rinsed right off. I’ve worn the band while washing dishes, napping on the beach, and completing a variety of light workouts. Personally, I’d swap into a sports band if I were going to take on a particularly sweaty gym session or dip in the ocean, but that’s because I hate wearing wet things, and the FineWoven material doesn’t dry instantly like rubbery options. Fortunately, the Series 10 is still compatible with older bands.

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

However, it isn’t the look or even the inherent feel of the Magnetic Link band that has really won me over. My obsession is with the fit. Cursed with a wrist size that consistently falls right between pinhole options, I’m often left wearing watch bands that are either slightly too loose or uncomfortably too tight. (I have the same problem with sneakers so I’m pretty sure this is a me problem, not an industry one.) The Magnetic Link band makes customizing my fit absolutely open-ended. I can align the magnets to the exact overlap that feels right on my wrist and even adjust for different scenarios as needed. When working out, I tighten the band slightly. Before bed, I give my skin a little more breathing room.

The FineWoven Magnetic Link's design offers the best adjustable fit I've experienced from any Apple Watch band.

Sure, you can accomplish a similarly fine-tuned fit with Apple’s Sport Loop band. However, that design uses a hook and loop enclosure (commonly known as Velcro), and the audio experience of removing the band takes me right back to kindergarten when my mother threatened to put me back into Velcro sneakers if I kept haphazardly knotting my shoestrings. Velcro is the ripping sound of regression. I know not everyone will have a visceral reaction to hook-and-loop closures, but a silent magnetic one just exhibits class a bit more effectively. More importantly, the magnets are sufficiently strong enough to keep the band in place but not so strong that I need any extra oomph to remove my watch in a hurry. Instead of fumbling with a pin and hole, I basically equip my watch like an adult version of a slap bracelet and head out.

FineWoven Magnetic Link Apple Watch band review: The verdict

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Style is subjective, and not everyone will love the same look for their everyday wearable. After years of rocking a sporty silicone strap, though, I feel like I’ve sprung for a major upgrade with Apple’s FineWoven Magnetic Link band. It’s comfortable, attractive, and, most importantly, provides a great fit. With that said, the band does come in limited colorways, so anyone looking for more variety and more energetic colors probably won’t be satisfied with the options. It’s also not the best pick for fitness tracking, unless you are one of God’s favorites and hardly sweat.

Though pricey, the FineWoven Magnetic Link band is worth grabbing at checkout.

Still, given the compatibility of bands and older devices, most people have a silicone option lying around. If you don’t, you can always get a band for activity tracking for very cheap on Amazon. Outside of the gym, the FineWoven band is a great accessory and my new favorite look. If you choose the band when buying a new watch, it adds $50 to your total. Purchased as a standalone product, though, it’ll run you a hefty $100.

Magnetic Link Apple Watch Band Magnetic Link Apple Watch Band Recycled materials • Soft-touch • Magnetic MSRP: $99.00 Comfortable and convenient The Apple Magnetic Link watch band is a soft-touch watch band with rare earth magnets. A clean look and convenient operation for your Apple Watch. See price at Amazon See price at Best Buy

