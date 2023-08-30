Spotify Blend: How to use it to blend your music with friends

Are you looking to mix your musical tastes with someone else? Spotify‘s Blend feature lets you do just that by automatically creating a curated playlist that updates every day. Here’s how to Blend with friends and family on Spotify. See also: How to share a Spotify playlist

QUICK ANSWER To create a Spotify Blend playlist on mobile: Open the Your Library tab.

tab. Tap the plus icon .

. Select Blend .

. Tap Invite, then send the provided link to up to 10 people. KEY SECTIONS What is Spotify Blend?

How to use Spotify Blend

What is Spotify Blend?

Bogdan Petrovan / Android Authority

Spotify Blend creates a shared playlist of you and invited users’ favorite and most listened-to songs. It even has a “taste match” rating to compare your tastes’ similarities or differences.

A Blend playlist updates daily based on your listening habits, and you can add more people to keep content fresh, up to a limit of 10 others. Want to see how your music tastes match your favorite artist? You can blend with them as well if they have an invite link.

Which artists on Spotify can I blend with? Here’s some of the artists you can currently Blend with on Spotify: BTS

Charli XCX

JO1

Kacey Musgraves

Lauv

Megan Thee Stallion

BE:FIRST

Mimi Webb

NiziU

Tai Verdes

Xamã

Camilo

Diplo

Angèle

Badshah

Kim Loaiza

CRO

Benjamin Ingrosso

Bennett Coast

AB6IX

How to use Spotify Blend To create a Blend playlist with a friend or family member, both people need a Spotify account, but Free and Premium users can intermix. You can use Spotify’s mobile or desktop apps.

On mobile

Open the mobile Spotify app and select the Your Library tab. Tap the plus icon, then Blend. You’ll then see an Invite button. Tapping this will get you a link you can share with up to 10 other people. Be aware that these people will be able to invite others, which might radically alter a Blend’s sound — a mix full of doom metal and darksynth might suddenly include Norah Jones or Baby Shark.

Once you send the link, have your friend open it on their phone or tablet and tap the Join button that appears.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

After that, Spotify will generate a Blend playlist with custom cover art and a tracklist for the two of you filled with songs based on your listening preferences.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

To view your unique Blend Story, tap the triple-dot icon beside the download icon. Blend Story will show your Blend results, how similar your tastes are, and the option to share your story with others across your social media channels.

Adam Birney / Android Authority

The playlist updates every day, meaning you’ll always stay in sync.

On desktop

In the Spotify app, click on the Search (magnifying glass) icon in the top-left corner. Under the Browse all section, click on Made For You.

Scroll down, and under Made For Us, you should see Create Blend. Click this, then Invite to copy an invite link to your clipboard. Send the link via email and/or messaging apps. Read more: How to find Spotify playlists

FAQs

Can you leave a Spotify Blend playlist? Yes, you can leave a Blend playlist, but it will delete it for both users. Tap the triple-dot icon underneath your playlist’s name. From there, select Leave Blend.

How do I share my Blend story? Go to the Blend playlist and tap the triple-dot icon. You’ll find options to both view and share.

Why can't I blend on Spotify? Ensure your app is updated to the latest version and clear your cache, then try signing in again. Try reinstalling the app if you still don’t see the Blend option.

