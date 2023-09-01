If you’re listening to someone else’s Spotify playlist but wish a certain song was included or gone, there’s no way to change that directly unless a playlist is collaborative. As a workaround, you can copy all of the songs into a new playlist of your own. Here’s how to copy any playlist on Spotify.

QUICK ANSWER To copy a Spotify playlist: In the desktop app, navigate to the playlist you want to copy and click to select a song. Hit Ctrl + A to highlight all songs, right-click on the list, and hover your cursor over Add to playlist . Click Create playlist .

to highlight all songs, right-click on the list, and hover your cursor over . Click . On Android and iOS, go to the playlist, tap ⠇, and then Add to other playlist. To create a copy of that playlist, select the green New Playlist button at the top. KEY SECTIONS How to copy a playlist on Spotify (desktop)

How to copy a playlist on Spotify (Android and iOS)

The ability to copy playlists is invaluable when it comes to moving around your favorite songs. Say, for example, you’re being added to a Family plan and have to start using a different account. The new account won’t have all your saved Likes or playlists. If you make your old account’s playlists public, you can copy those playlists to a new one on your Family account. The same thing goes for Liked songs.

How to make a copy of a Spotify playlist (desktop) Open the Spotify desktop app and go to the playlist you want to copy.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

In that playlist, click on a song, then hit Ctrl + A (Windows) or Command + A (Mac) on your keyboard to highlight all of the songs in that playlist.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Right-click anywhere on the highlighted songs and hover your cursor over Add to playlist. From the extended menu, click Create playlist to make a fresh copy. You’ll probably want to rename it for clarity’s sake.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority Note: this “Add to new playlist” button has recently been replaced with “Create playlist.”

How to make a copy of a Spotify playlist (Android and iOS) In the Spotify mobile app, go to the playlist that you want to copy. Tap the ⠇icon underneath the title of the playlist, then Add to other playlist.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

On the next page, tap the New Playlist button at the very top. This will allow you to create a copy.

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

FAQs

Help! I can't select multiple songs of a public playlist. You should be able to. Doublecheck that you’re following the desktop or mobile instructions above.

Comments