You may have heard of the MAC address and IMEI number when it comes to the iPhone. These are two important pieces of information that you should know how to find, and in the case of the IMEI, keep a note of in case disaster strikes in the future. Here’s how to find your iPhone‘s MAC address and IMEI number, as well as what they actually are.

What is a MAC address on my iPhone, and what is it used for?

When your iPhone communicates with a Wi-Fi network, it identifies itself using a unique network address called a Media Access Control (MAC) address. The problem is that if the device uses the same MAC address across all networks, network operators and observers can more easily connect that MAC address to a particular device. This subsequently allows users and devices to be tracked or profiled.

Due to these privacy and security concerns, your iPhone will use a different MAC address for each Wi-Fi network it connects to. Your iPhone will also change the MAC address if you wipe your iPhone or reset all network settings.

What is the IMEI number on my iPhone, and what is it used for?

An IMEI stands for International Mobile Equipment Identity. It is basically your iPhone’s identity or fingerprint. The IMEI is a 15-digit number, and each device has a unique IMEI. Phone carriers and manufacturers share IMEI numbers to enable keeping track of stolen smartphones.

Therefore, it is worth keeping a secret note of your IMEI number and giving it to both your phone carrier and the police if your phone is stolen.

How to find the MAC address on an iPhone There are two ways to find the MAC address on your iPhone. Let’s look at both.

Wi-Fi section Go to Settings > Wi-Fi and tap on the i icon next to your Wi-Fi name.

Scroll down to Wi-Fi Address. This is the MAC address. Bear in mind that if Private Wi-Fi Address is toggled on, the MAC address shown in Wi-Fi Address is not the true MAC address. To get the true address, toggle off Private Wi-Fi Address.

General section The other way to get the MAC address is by simply going to Settings > General > About. Scroll down to Wi-Fi Address.

How to find the IMEI, MEID, or ICCID number on an iPhone We’ve already outlined what the IMEI number is. But what about the ICCID number and the MEID number? The ICCID number (Integrated Circuit Card Identifier) is used to identify a particular SIM card from another. Each SIM has its own ICCID.

number (Integrated Circuit Card Identifier) is used to identify a particular SIM card from another. Each SIM has its own ICCID. The MEID number (Mobile Equipment Identifier) is all but identical to the IMEI and is used as an identifying number for devices. Both numbers can be found by going to Settings > General > About and scrolling down to Physical SIM.

FAQs

Is the Wi-Fi address the same as the MAC address? On an iPhone, the Wi-Fi address and the MAC address are one and the same thing.

Do iPhone MAC addresses change? Starting with iOS 14, iPadOS 14, and watchOS 7, your device uses a different MAC address for each Wi-Fi network it connects to.

Can two devices have the same MAC address? No two devices on the same network can have the same MAC address.

How do I hide my MAC address? The best method is to turn off Wi-Fi when you’re out and about. Otherwise, as you move around, your MAC address would be broadcasted to hundreds of wireless networks

Can you spoof your MAC address? Yes, it is possible, but MAC addresses hardcoded on network interface controllers cannot be spoofed.

What can someone do with your IMEI number? Anyone with possession of your IMEI number can find out the device’s brand, model, specifications, and more.

Can an IMEI number be changed? An IMEI number is a unique number printed on the back of your phone and on the mobile packaging box. Each IMEI number is unique to a mobile device and can never be changed or replaced.

Comments