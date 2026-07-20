Chrome Canary starts testing a big new autofill upgrade

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Chrome Canary has a new feature that can fill forms with information from across your Google account.

Google says the information filled in this way isn’t visible to anyone and isn’t used to train AI.

We don’t know when to expect the feature in stable Chrome.

Google’s cooking up an AI-supercharged autofill for Chrome. Chrome Canary’s debuted a new feature called Find and Fill with Gemini, which uses AI to automatically find the information to fill in forms from across different parts of your Google account.

As spotted by Windows Report, Find and Fill with Gemini can now be switched on in Chrome Canary via browser settings. Once enabled, the enhanced autofill feature can look through your data stored in Google apps like Photos and Gmail to fill fields in online forms using info you haven’t manually saved in Chrome.

Find and Fill with Gemini is powered by Personal Intelligence, which launched as a perk for paying Google AI subscribers but made its way to the free experience in March. Once enabled, you can activate the feature by entering “@@” in any text field. You also have the option to create a custom shortcut to invoke Find and Fill with Gemini.

Are you excited for Chrome's Find and Fill with Gemini feature? 3 votes Yes, it looks great. 67 % No, I'm not into it. 33 %

Google says that the titles and URLs of pages where you use Find and Fill with Gemini are “sent to Google and may be reviewed by humans,” but that the information filled in using the feature is not visible to anyone and won’t be used to train AI.

If you’re using Chrome Canary, you can enable Find and Fill with Gemini by going to your browser’s Autofill and passwords settings, then clicking Enhanced autofill. The feature is only available in Chrome Canary right now, which means we may still be pretty far out from a stable release.

Find and Fill with Gemini is the type of AI-integrated ecosystem perk Google is in a pretty unique position to offer right now: if Google’s got all your info and Gemini can already access it, forms might as well fill themselves out with details from across your apps.

Will you use Chrome’s AI-enhanced autofill once it’s broadly available? If you’re a Canary user, are you going to try it out early? Tell us your thoughts in the comments.

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