Survey reveals the Pixel features Google fans want borrowed from rival phones

The idea of the ultimate Google Pixel feature is difficult to envisage, because who knows what our smartphones will be capable of in five or ten years? However, when your flagship Pixel doesn’t have a feature that another brand already offers, it’s not unrealistic to hope that Google will introduce it to its own lineup sooner rather than later. With that in mind, we set out to discover which feature from another brand you want on your Pixel.

Android Authority contributor Zac Kew-Denniss got the ball rolling by giving you some options. His article last month broke down the seven features from other phones he wanted to see on his next Pixel, and he turned that shortlist into a poll to see which ideas resonated most with you. His suggestions included everything from motion gestures to widget stacks, and you should check out his article to understand his reasoning. The poll also invited you to suggest your own ideas in the comments. Plenty of you weighed in, giving us a pretty clear picture of where Pixel fans think Google could up its game. Let’s take a look at the results. While many of our polls deliver a clear winner, this one certainly had you guys split. Individual app volume controls came out on top, but only just, taking 20.6% of the vote, with widget stacks close behind at 18.8%. A routines app also pulled in a solid chunk of support at 14.5%, narrowly ahead of photographic styles on 13.5%. From there, things tapered off, with motion gestures (9.8%), pop-up windows (8%), and media controls in Live Updates (7%) all attracting smaller but still meaningful shares.

What’s interesting about these results is perhaps the split in opinion shows why Google hasn’t yet introduced any of these Pixel features. If everyone wants something different, and some want a more classic experience without a load of features they personally won’t use, there’s a balance to be found. That said, one in five of you want individual app volume, which is the kind of thing you would think is pretty easy to accommodate on the next Pixel.

Zac invited you to make your own suggestions for features you want Google to adopt on the Pixel. In keeping with the outcome of the poll, the comments section of his article was split on where the OEM should go next with its smartphones. A few of you pointed back to Samsung in particular, calling out features like Sound Assistant and DeX, deeper lock-screen customization, and even simple quality-of-life tweaks such as larger folders and clearer volume controls.

The list didn’t end there. Proper scrolling screenshots, more reliable gesture shortcuts like Motorola’s twist-to-launch camera, additional quick toggles, system-wide font options, and better one-handed mode behavior all came up, as did hardware-related wishes like faster charging and expandable storage.

Some of these might be a little optimistic, but plenty of them feel like fairly low-hanging fruit. Let’s hope someone from the Pixel team stumbles across these results.

