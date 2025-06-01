Pocket is shutting down, so I switched to a self-hosted alternative

Dhruv Bhutani / Android Authority

I’ve used Pocket every single day for over a decade. From quick-hit reads to long-term storage of, well, my own articles, interviews, and hundreds of interesting longreads I didn’t have time for in the moment — everything went into Pocket. Over time, it became my cross-platform inbox for the web. I’d save articles on my phone while commuting, then dive into them later on my laptop. See something interesting, hit save, move on. I even built up a tagging system, using it to collect research, writing ideas, weekend reads, and other bits I wanted to come back to.

Later, when I had the time and mental space, I’d go back through my queue and catch up, sometimes on an eBook reader, but lately, more often on a tablet or a foldable phone. It became such an integral part of how I consumed the web that Pocket was always one of the first Chrome extensions I’d install on a new laptop or browser.

Pocket was so deeply embedded in my daily routine, I didn’t realize how much I relied on it — until it was too late.

So when Mozilla announced it was killing off Pocket, the feeling wasn’t annoyance, it was despair. I won’t pretend I didn’t see it coming. Mozilla had been quiet about Pocket for a while, and its shift toward AI-curated content felt like a soft pivot away from the original idea of saving and reading later. Still, I clung to Pocket out of habit, out of convenience, and because it just worked. Pocket was the kind of utility I didn’t have to think about — until now.

I get it. Priorities change. Products evolve. Companies pivot toward things that seem shiny or scalable. But Pocket was too deeply embedded in my daily routine to just let it go without finding a worthy replacement. That’s when I started looking for alternatives. As someone who’s slowly been moving toward self-hosted tools to avoid the short lifespans of commercial services, my first instinct was to look for an open-source option. Not another startup with a subscription model and a roadmap shaped by market trends, but something I could actually own. Something that wouldn’t suddenly disappear. And that’s how I found Karakeep.

Karakeep, and why it works

I first came across Karakeep back when it was still called Hoarder. It was clunky and unstable, so I shelved it. But when Mozilla announced Pocket’s shutdown, I revisited it — and found a dramatically improved, thoughtfully built Pocket clone, minus the fluff and with some smart additions.

The core idea is simple. Save links, archive full pages, and read them later. Karakeep stores a clean reader view as well as a screenshot for context. There’s tagging support, search, and no algorithm trying to guess what I should read next. It didn’t ask for my interests or suggest things “based on your activity.” It just saves what I tell it to, then gets out of the way.

Installing it was straightforward. Karakeep uses Docker, and the instructions on GitHub are easy to follow. I had it running on a Docker container on my Synology NAS within an hour. There’s a browser extension, too, that mimics the Pocket flow almost exactly. See something, click save. That’s it. Articles show up instantly, formatted with a clean, readable layout. Mobile apps are available too, and while they’re not as refined as Pocket’s were, they work well enough. Offline reading is still missing, which might be a dealbreaker for some, but it hasn’t been a big issue for me yet. Plus, it’s on the roadmap.

What surprised me was how much Karakeep builds on Pocket’s legacy with thoughtful additions. One of my favorite features is the optional RSS integration. It’s not meant to replace your RSS reader, but you can use it to auto-save posts from specific feeds. It works great for niche blogs or Substack feeds that might otherwise get lost in your inbox. Stick to low-volume feeds, though, or your archive will get out of control fast.

Optional AI-integration simplifies tasks like article summarization and automatic tagging.

Another neat addition is AI-powered tagging and summarization. If you hook it up to an OpenAI API key, Karakeep can auto-tag and even generate a short summary of each article. I personally prefer to do this manually as I enjoy the process of tagging and curating my own archive, but it’s a nice fallback when I’m in a rush or archiving in bulk.

Like most open-source projects, Karakeep isn’t perfect. Occasionally, it struggles with edge-case layouts or fails to remove certain elements cleanly. Some dynamic web pages trip it up. But unlike Pocket, when something breaks here, I can poke around and actually understand what’s going on. I can fix it or at least file an issue and see what’s being worked on. I’m not stuck waiting for a product update or a vague support reply. That transparency and control make a difference.

What I didn’t expect was how this shift to Karakeep would change the way I read. For the first time in a while, I’m curating my queue again, not just dumping links into a black hole. I’m tagging more intentionally. I’m reading more slowly. I’m archiving more carefully because I know the content is staying put, not disappearing the moment someone decides it’s no longer worth maintaining. The whole experience feels less transactional and more deliberate.

Karakeep can keep a full offline copy of a web-page to protect against dead links.

It’s also turned into a great tool for light research. I’ll save blog posts, technical docs, newsletter threads, anything I know I’ll need later. And because Karakeep stores a full snapshot, I don’t worry about dead links. That’s been surprisingly helpful during long writing projects, where I’ll need to pull up a quote or reference something that may have changed since I first found it.

Looking ahead

Losing Pocket felt like the end of an era. Not because it was irreplaceable, but because it had quietly become part of my digital habits as a holdover from an older, calmer internet. One that wasn’t constantly trying to predict or monetize my attention. One where bookmarking something meant I’d come back to it, not that it would disappear under an algorithmic feed. Pocket represented a kind of intentionality that’s rare in today’s attention economy.

But in a way, Pocket’s demise also forced me to reassess how fragile those habits can be when they rely on services I don’t control. Karakeep continues that legacy with full ownership this time. It’s not flashy, but it’s stable, capable, and self-hosted. While the core experience is still all about tagging and saving articles, notes, or images, I like that the developers leave the door open for you to extend it. Want AI features? It’s up to you. Prefer plain and minimal? That’s fine too. If you’re staring at your Pocket archive and wondering what’s next, Karakeep is a solid option. It takes a bit of effort to get going — but the payoff is worth it. You don’t just get a replacement for Pocket. You get a reminder that the tools you rely on every day don’t have to be disposable.