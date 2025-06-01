Here are 15 of my favorite Google Pixel wallpapers of all time

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Wallpapers are a fantastic way to freshen up your smartphone’s look, which is why I love to switch mine up regularly. I’ve previously written about my favorite Samsung wallpapers, which I’ve used extensively in the past, and now I want to highlight some of my top picks from Google’s Pixel lineup.

Most Pixel phones come with their own distinctive set of wallpapers. While some might share similar themes, each collection usually has a unique feel. Google has curated a great selection, offering everything from dark and moody to bright and colorful options, and plenty in between.

A great thing to keep in mind is that you don’t actually need a Pixel device to use any of these wallpapers. You can set them on almost any smartphone, regardless of the brand — I’ll show you how later.

How often do you change the wallpaper on your phone? 889 votes Once a week 33 % Once a month 23 % Once a quarter 13 % Once a year 8 % Almost never 23 %

Pixel 6 wallpapers

The Pixel 6 collection features three wallpapers that are exceptionally bright, colorful, and youthful. They immediately evoke memories of summer and holidays — two things I thoroughly enjoy. These designs might be a bit “out there” for some, so they won’t appeal to everyone, but I personally really dig them. The first one, depicting a carefree surfer on a beautiful day, is especially impressive if you ask me. It brings a sense of peace whenever I look at it, a welcome feeling in our fast-paced lives.

Pixel 8a wallpapers

Inspired by minerals, the wallpapers for the Pixel 8a are simply stunning. I’m particularly drawn to the two darker options, as I frequently opt for a darker background on my phone. However, the blue variant is also very easy on the eyes, bringing a pleasant pop of color to my home screen. As someone who’s into hiking, it also subtly reminds me of a mountain landscape, which I appreciate. While this phone comes with a few other wallpapers, these three truly caught my eye.

Pixel 5 wallpapers

The Pixel 5’s wallpapers remind me of modern art — they’re a bit quirky, wonderfully different, and very colorful, which is why I loved them. If you look closely, each one seems to tell a story, and they will all undoubtedly bring that extra spark to your phone. The wallpaper depicting pencils that look like a popular dish is my absolute favorite, mainly due to its sheer creativity and vibrant colors. The other two are equally eye-catching and are definite conversation starters thanks to their uniqueness.

Pixel 7 wallpapers

These are wing-inspired wallpapers, which immediately evoke a sense of freedom for me. There are several different versions available on the phone, but the three that particularly caught my attention are all on the darker side. They aren’t flashy at all; instead, they give off a more subtle, mystical vibe. I like the first one the most, where the wing seems to cover the entire screen. It looks fantastic when I place colorful icons on my home screen — it’s that contrast that makes it so appealing to me.

Pixel 6a wallpapers

If you’re looking for something truly different, the Pixel 6a wallpapers might be it. These designs are intentionally blurred, which is a great feature if you want to keep the apps and widgets on your home screen clearly in focus. You can still see hints of color and subtle patterns, which I really appreciate. I’m most fond of the last one in the selection; the yellow just pops, yet there are enough darker tones throughout the wallpaper to provide that pleasing contrast I’ve mentioned a few times already. In any case, I’d be happy with any of these three on my phone.

How to set these wallpapers

Paul Jones / Android Authority

As mentioned earlier, you can download and use these wallpapers on any phone you wish, regardless of the brand. Simply click the download button provided below each section to save them to your device. Please keep in mind that each file contains more than just the three wallpapers I’ve highlighted for each phone — they usually include the entire original pack of wallpapers from that device.

Once you have downloaded the wallpapers, follow the standard instructions for your specific device to set your favorite image as your home screen, lock screen, or both.

How to set a wallpaper on Android: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper & style. Select More wallpapers. Find and select your wallpaper. Customize the wallpaper and hit Set Wallpaper. Pick whether you want to set the wallpaper on your Home screen or Lock screen. Hit Set.

How to set a wallpaper on iPhone: Launch the Settings app. Tap on Wallpaper. Hit Add New Wallpaper. Find and select the wallpaper you want to set. Customize your wallpaper and settings to your liking, then hit Add. Tap on Set as Wallpaper Pair.

Editor’s note: These instructions were assembled using a Google Pixel 8a running Android 15 and an Apple iPhone 15 running iOS 18.4.1. The steps might differ if you have a different device or software version.