Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: Here's why I wouldn't upgrade

The Pixel 9a is here, and now it’s time to see how it stacks up against its predecessor. It’s a fantastic phone overall, but if you have the Pixel 8a, should you upgrade to Google’s latest mid-range device?

I personally don’t recommend it, at least for most people. There are exceptions, of course, which I’ll touch on later in this post, but I’d personally stick with the Pixel 8a for a couple of reasons. Just keep in mind that we haven’t tested out the phone yet, although I don’t think my opinion will change after we put the Pixel 9a through its paces.

The Pixel 8a is still good enough

Let’s face it: yearly phone upgrades haven’t been a thing in a while. Technology doesn’t advance as much on a yearly basis as it did a decade ago, so the changes new phone models bring to the table aren’t as substantial as we’d all like.

Yes, the Pixel 9a is the better phone on paper. However, the upgrades don’t justify an upgrade, in my opinion. Some “upgrades” are even a downgrade in my mind, although your mileage may vary.

With the Pixel 9a, you’re getting a faster chipset. The phone packs the Tensor G4 under the hood, which is the same SoC you’ll find in the Pixel 9 series. It’s better than the Pixel 8a’s G3, with Google claiming web browsing is faster by 30%. However, the Pixel 8a has more than enough power for most people, and the difference in speed likely won’t be that noticeable in real-life use.

The Pixel 9a also packs a bigger display at 6.3 inches, making it slightly bigger than its predecessor’s 6.1-inch screen. This isn’t necessarily an upgrade but a matter of personal preference. I generally lean more towards smaller displays, as that also translates to a smaller device footprint. The handset is easier to handle and tuck into the pocket of my pants. The display is still big enough for browsing and watching videos for me, although that’s not the case for everyone.

For me, the battery life is the biggest improvement.

The display is also brighter at 2,700 nits vs the Pixel 8a’s 2,000 nits. That’s a bigger improvement in my opinion, since a brighter display is easier to read outside on a sunny day.

Google’s new phone also sports an improved main sensor, although the resolution was reduced from 64MP to 48MP. We haven’t tested it out yet, so we’ll have to wait for the official review to see how much better it is, but I don’t expect a massive difference. The camera does support macro focus, though, a feature missing on the Pixel 8a.

The biggest upgrade, in my opinion, is the battery life. The capacity increased from 4,492mAh to 5,100mAh, with Google promising a 30-hour battery life – a 25% improvement over what the Pixel 8a offers. That’s on paper, but we’ll be sure to test it out as soon as we get our hands on the phone.

I’m not feeling the new design

Here’s an unpopular opinion: I like camera bumps. I think they add character to a phone, especially something like the Pixel 8a, which has a protruding camera bar that spans the width of the phone. I love it.

Unfortunately, Google decided to ditch it on the Pixel 9a. The new phone has no camera bump whatsoever, so the back of the phone looks a bit bland to me.

The edges of the phone are flatter this time around, similar to those of the Pixel 9 series. It gives off an iPhone vibe, which I’m not that fond of. It feels like the Pixel series is trying to imitate Apple’s design language instead of sticking with something more unique.

I’m not saying that the Pixel 9a is an ugly phone. Quite the contrary, it looks very nice — at least in the Obsidian and Porcelain colors. However, the Pixel 8a, with its signature camera bump and curved edges, is the better-looking one in my opinion. Let me know if you disagree in the comments.

Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a: For me, the choice is clear

I’ve already made up my mind. I’d rather save my money and stick with the Pixel 8a for another year, if not more. There’s nothing wrong with holding on to a phone for four years or even longer these days. For me, a yearly upgrade is out of the question.

The Pixel 8a has plenty of power, is still among the best camera phones in its class, has decent battery life, and is gorgeous to look at. And just like the newer model, it also has an IP68 rating and the same amount of storage and RAM.

I wouldn't upgrade, but that doesn't mean you shouldn't.

However, your mileage may vary. If you care about the extra battery life, a faster chipset, the new camera sensor, and other extra specs and features offered by the Pixel 9a, there’s nothing wrong with upgrading. I get it — buying a new toy is always exciting, and some people like to stay on the cutting edge of technology. But for most people, I’d recommend saving your money and sticking with the Pixel 8a.

That’s my take, what’s yours? Do you think the upgrade is worth it and why? Let me know in the poll above, and then share your reasoning in the comments.

