What is your favorite Android app you discovered in 2025?

Andy Walker / Android Authority

🗣️ This is an open thread. We want to hear from you! Share your thoughts in the comments and vote in the poll below — your take might be featured in a future roundup.

The Android app ecosystem faces plenty of challenges in the months ahead, but I want to ignore the bad news for just a moment and appreciate how rich and vast it is. There’s an app to address almost every digital challenge, whether finding a bird based on its call, reminding you to complete those household chores you always forget, or keeping you updated on the latest hurricane news. If you have a problem, there’s a pretty high chance that there’s an app to solve it.

I’ve encountered plenty of new apps in 2025, most of which I continue to use. My scope is still relatively narrow compared to all our readers combined. So, with this in mind, what is your favorite Android app that you discovered this past year? Notably, it doesn’t have to be a brand-new piece of software. It can be one you had no idea existed, but only started using recently.

I want to mention a few of my favorites this year to get us started.

First, Octopi Launcher is by far the most exciting Android launcher I’ve used in a long time. Its focus on foldables and multiple-screen devices is smoothly implemented and incredibly smart, despite the app leaving beta status just a few weeks ago. Octopi also packs a tile mode in the app drawer, widget stack smarts, and a tagging system to speed up app discovery.

Next is LocalSend. I’ve struggled too long with Quick Share and other file-sharing options. LocalSend streamlines my file transfers from practically any device to my Windows PC, laptop, Chromecast, and partners’ devices. It’s been around for ages, and I can’t believe I hadn’t discovered it sooner.

Lastly, I think Banana Browser deserves a shout-out. Again, it’s not a brand new app, but it has changed how I view website-based video content on my phone with its built-in media player. Beyond that, its UI is ergonomic and fluid. It’s an excellent Chrome alternative.

Now it’s your turn. Below, let me know which apps you discovered this year.

Here are some more questions: Did you switch to a new Android launcher this year? If so, which one?

How do you discover new Android apps?

Do you think that Google is smothering Android’s healthy app community, or are its incoming developer verification demands necessary? 👇 If you have a specific comment or want to answer any of the questions posed above, be sure to have your say in the comments below.

