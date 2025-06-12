When I share files, I skip right past Quick Share and use this app instead

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Sharing files across Android and other devices can be tedious. Although Quick Share has improved slightly since Samsung and Google collaborated, offering a larger feature set than ever, it often feels more cumbersome than convenient. I spend more time connecting to the recipient’s phone than sending the file, which I don’t appreciate.

How often do you use Quick Share? 27 votes Daily. 22 % Once or twice a week. 15 % Once a month or less. 41 % I don't use it at all. 22 %

So, faced with the constant challenge of sharing files from my Android phone to my desktop and my partner’s phone, I changed my approach. Instead of using a USB cable or Quick Share, I now use LocalSend and wonder why I didn’t switch sooner.

Where Quick Share stumbles, LocalSend speeds away

Andy Walker / Android Authority

LocalSend is a free, open-source file-sharing platform that uses my local network to transfer files between my devices. As long as both devices have the app installed and are connected to the same network, I’ve experienced flawless transfers that complete in seconds. This makes it perfect for buzzing files across devices within the home environment, or really any location with a local network.

And, as everything is done locally within your network, you can send almost anything. The app allows general files, clipboard transfers, simple text sends, entire folders, and even APKs. You can see the process for the latter below.

Perhaps its greatest selling point is its cross-compatibility with major platforms. While I love the Android app’s ease of use and simplicity, I’ve also loaded my desktop and laptop with the Windows version, allowing cable-free transfers of anything on my device. If there’s a documentary I want to send to my phone, or a bunch of screenshots I need to send to my desktop, I can do so in mere seconds. LocalSend is also available for Linux distros and, notably, Apple platforms. I don’t own an iPhone or a MacBook, but the app would be a must-install if I did. It reaches far beyond Quick Share.

LocalSend's greatest selling point is its cross-compatibility with major platforms, including Android, Windows, and Apple OSes.

It’s also available as a web service if you want to try it out without installation or if you want to send a file to a home guest. Including a PIN for verifying transfers is a welcome addition, easing my security concerns when sending sensitive documents. The app also features Quick Save and Auto Finish options, which I enable between my phone and desktop to facilitate unattended transfers, significantly improving my workflow.

Despite this extensive reach, setting it up is as simple as installing an app on the platform of your choice. Unlike other products, where you must set up network parameters and ports, LocalSend forgives my laziness and is as simple as install and go.

While Quick Share struggles to locate devices right next to me, LocalSend excels at seamless transfers.

One of my biggest gripes with Quick Share is its difficulty locating target devices. When trying to send a file to my partner via Quick Share, it takes several minutes to find her phone, though the transfer itself takes only seconds. I’ve encountered this problem with many other devices, leading me to lose trust in Google’s service. With LocalSend, I can send files directly to her without locating her device each time — I just need to know the nickname the service assigns to her device. Additionally, LocalSend offers a multiple recipient feature for sending files to several devices at once.

Quick Share still stars in some scenarios, but it’s rarely ever needed

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Of course, LocalSend isn’t perfect in every situation. Its reliance on a local network is both its greatest strength and weakness. Sometimes, I can’t use it to send files because neither of us is on a home or private network. However, I rarely need to transfer files in these situations, and when Quick Share inevitably fails, I turn to WhatsApp. It’s a small price to pay for LocalSend’s effectiveness in other scenarios.

Quick Share remains my default choice for file sharing when I’m beyond the confines of a local network. However, LocalSend is indispensable in every other situation, and I can’t imagine working or living without it.