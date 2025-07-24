This might be the only Google Chrome alternative that could rip me away from Firefox

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Choosing a web browser is a deeply personal decision, as I’ve learned from reading spicy comments on various forums over the years. I’ve been loyal to Firefox for a long time, but Mozilla’s recent missteps and the browser’s growing flaws have started to bitter my experience. So, I explored the Play Store for sweeter alternatives and stumbled across a potential candidate: Banana Browser.

It’s rare for me to be impressed by a Chromium browser, but here we are. Banana has been a surprisingly positive addition to my Android phone in recent weeks. It’s an app I only recently discovered, even though it launched in 2020. It’s a relatively mature project in that sense, and it shows. Largely devoid of tricks and gimmicks, Banana Browsers offers nearly all the features a picky Firefox user like me could want.

A rather a-peeling Google Chrome alternative

Banana Browser offers plenty for those seeking a Google Chrome alternative on Android, too. While it feels different, it’s not too divergent. It adopts a broadly similar UI to other Chromium browsers, with a few welcome alterations. A Microsoft Edge-like bottom bar is perhaps the biggest change. It includes all the essential shortcuts and buttons I could want. The browser excels in one-handed ergonomics, with a quick overflow menu closest to my thumb at the bottom right corner of the screen. Master this menu (and rearrange it to your liking), and you’ll easily zip around the browser in no time. I’ll admit it takes some getting used to, but the learning curve is worth it.

Banana includes built-in extensions, including Adblock, a quick DNS selector, and an excellent media player feature.

Banana Browser also addresses one of my biggest pain points with Chrome on Android: extension support, albeit the extensions are integrated directly into the browser. Those on tap include Adblock, which also supports custom blocklists, a global dark mode option, and a secure DNS switcher to quickly switch between Cloudflare, OpenDNS, and others. The browser allows an external download manager to handle file grabs, and, more intriguingly, tit offers a master lock feature for added access security — a feature you don’t see on many major browsers.

To remain trendy in the age of AI, Banana Browser does bow to some fads. It offers quick access to ChatGPT through a shortcut button. Tapping it brings up the generative AI service’s dialog for quick contextual searches and more. Sure, the button is a nice option and gives Banana an edge over Chrome, but I think it adds unnecessary bloat to the experience.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Nevertheless, Banana Browser excels beyond any other browser I’ve used before when handling media on web pages. When selecting full screen on a video, the browser pushes it to its specialized player, which offers additional controls and viewing options beyond stock website abilities.

I can swipe horizontally on the video to seek, or vertically to increase the volume. The browser also offers a control lock option to ensure I don’t accidentally swipe away from the video as I’m wont to do. The experience is incredibly smooth, and I’ve found that Google’s video experience within the browser is far friendlier than on the YouTube app itself.

Watching YouTube on Banana Browser is far more enjoyable than on the YouTube app itself.

Notably, it’s not just YouTube that’s compatible. I tested the player with Twitch, Dailymotion, and TikTok; all are supported. For YouTube specifically, the browser includes Sponsorblock support, background play capabilities, and the option to cast video to supported devices. It’s remarkable how seamless this feature is. Tap the full-screen button on any platform, and the player springs into action.

Mostly appetizing, but it’s still a little green

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Despite its media player smarts, Banana Browser isn’t flawless. I’m not sure it’s the best Chrome alternative for those highly concerned about privacy and online security. The browser does have added features that intend to address these concerns, but I’m somewhat alarmed by the slowish development. The browser hasn’t been updated in about four months — an eternity for a modern browser. For some context, Chrome is currently on version 138, while Banana uses Chromium version 133 as its base.

Then there’s the inclusion of ads within the browser itself. Granted, it’s a single Surfshark ad within the Use secure DNS section, and I understand developers need to eat, but this feels slightly contradictory when the browser blocks content on web pages. I will admit that this ad is static and doesn’t distract, pop up, or ruin the overall browser experience. However, it’s worthwhile to acknowledge its existence, especially for a browser that includes “Adblock” in its Google Play title.

As a Chromium-based browser, Banana also has a few Chromium-based annoyances.

As a Chromium-based browser, Banana also has a few Chromium-based annoyances. Unlike Firefox, it doesn’t offer the option to add additional search engines, and some major options are missing. While I like the addition of DuckDuckGo, options like StartPage, Kagi, and Ecosia are missing. I would have loved the option to add custom engines to use ChatGPT and Perplexity from the search bar itself without tapping a toolbar icon. Again, this isn’t a Banana Browser-specific flaw but one common across Chrome alternatives.

Thanks to the older version of Chromium it’s using, Banana also lacks the newer features you’ll find on current Chrome builds, including full bottom bar support. Although the feature is still broken on Google’s browser, it would’ve paired well with Banana’s bottom-biased UI design.

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Finally, Banana Browser came close to winning me over with its Banana Extension settings option alone. When I first installed the browser, I thought it offered Chrome extension support similar to Microsoft Edge, but this isn’t true. Many of the included extensions are those I currently use on Firefox, but I’d still appreciate more options. I love discovering new apps that force me to rethink the status quo, especially when it’s a new browser. Overall, Banana Browser has left a sweet taste in my mouth. It’s a wonderfully customizable portal to the web. It offers excellent ergonomic design, useful in-built extensions, and a media player that threatens the existence of YouTube and Twitch on my phone. Of all the Chromium-based browsers I’ve tried, Banana is perhaps the closest I’ve come to reconsidering Firefox as my daily driver. However, “closest” really is the key word here.

It still has minor annoyances that keep me away from Chrome-like browsers, from the lack of user-installed extension support to the lack of an actual bottom address bar design. Nevertheless, I have to give Banana Browser its plaudits, and I’m excited to see how the experience ripens over time.