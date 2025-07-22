Fairphone software devs hit back against GrapheneOS security claims

What’s next for Murena, though? Well, the company confirmed that it will be making some improvements:

Murena is taking security issues seriously, and our policy about integration of security patches in /e/OS is very comparable to or even better in some cases than many of mobile OS vendors in the smartphone industry.

However, as part of our ongoing efforts to continuously improve we have decided to reduce the integration time of monthly security updates in /e/OS. Therefore we’ll progressively update our build infrastructure to allow the roll-out of latest security updates following the days after they have been released.

Murena will continue to deploy urgent /e/OS builds for 0-day security fixes