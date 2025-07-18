GrapheneOS makers take a knife to this 'Google-free' phone coming to the US

Paul Jones / Android Authority

TL;DR The team behind the GrapheneOS platform has criticized the Fairphone Gen 6 for apparent security issues.

The team added that the Fairphone model sold in the US lacks “bare minimum” privacy and security protections.

Even the standard Fairphone Gen 6 was criticized for delayed software patches and the lack of a secure element.

The Fairphone Gen 6 is one of the best Android phones to get if you want a repairable and sustainable smartphone experience. The device is also coming to the US with the Google-free /e/OS software instead of the conventional Android OS. However, it seems like you should think twice about getting this variant if you care about security.

The team behind the security-focused GrapheneOS Android platform has made some extremely concerning claims about the Fairphone Gen 6 running /e/OS.

Is the US Fairphone Gen 6 a security nightmare? Fairphone Gen 6 devices running /e/OS apparently lag “very far behind” the Android Open Source Project in terms of OS and browser patches. Furthermore, the team alleges that /e/OS “disables or cripples” important privacy and security protections.

Unfortunately, the standard Fairphone Gen 6 wasn’t immune to criticism, either: Fairphone 6 does not keep up with standard Android privacy/security patches and has no secure element to provide working disk encryption for typical users not using a strong password, among other flaws. “Lack of secure element throttling for disk encryption means users with a typical 6-8 digit PIN or basic password will not have their data protected against extraction,” the team explained. “Brute forcing the PIN or password set by the vast majority of users is trivial without secure element throttling.”

How does this compare to other phones? The team noted that Pixel phones and iPhones have a “high-quality” secure element while recent Samsung phones have a “basic” secure element.

However, the GrapheneOS developers alleged that /e/OS was worse than the standard Fairphone Gen 6 software as it “misleads” users. More specifically, the team claimed that /e/OS changes the UI for the security patch level to “mask” what’s really being provided. The alternative Fairphone OS also has an “inaccurate” security patch level as it ignores certain portions of security patches.

Furthermore, /e/OS is said to have “major issues” providing browser updates. That’s a significant problem, as many apps default to the OS Webview, which effectively uses the system web browser. Finally, the developers claim that /e/OS has its own “invasive” services and still uses various Google services despite the deGoogled claims.

We’ve contacted both Fairphone and Murena (the company behind /e/OS) for comment on these claims. We’ll update the article as soon as the companies get back to us.

